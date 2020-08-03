A new restaurant is bringing delicious bagels, biscuits and breakfast to Downtown Morgantown in August. Its name: Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes.
Grace Hutchens and Jason Coleman, the couple that owns Apothecary Ale House & Café, is opening Zeke’s Breakfast and Bakes to fill the void of breakfast foods in the downtown area. Hutchens said she always wanted to expand on the “café” portion of Apothecary Ale House & Café.
“So, coupled with my love of baking, we finally decided to take the plunge into the café world offering hot breakfast, freshly baked goods, and tasty coffee,” Hutchens said.
Zeke’s will serve breakfast, daily-made bagels, biscuits and other baked goods everyday until 3 p.m. Customers will be able to grab a quick bite on the go or dine-in.
“So whether you start your day at 7 a.m. or finally crawl out of bed at noon, you’ll be able to come have a great meal with us,” said Hutchens.
Hutchens and Coleman have been developing Zeke’s since January. They planned on opening Zeke’s for graduation weekend at the end of spring semester, but the pandemic delayed their plans.
“That delay really let certain ideas come to fruition that may not have happened if we had achieved that initial opening date,” said Hutchens. “We pushed through and are finally achieving something that Jason and I have only dreamt about.”
Zeke’s is named after a dog that Hutchens had when she first started dating Coleman.
“But the decor won’t be dog influenced,” Hutchens said with a laugh.
Zeke’s will be take-out only until Hutchens and Coleman feel that it is safe to progress to open their doors for dine-in service. Located at 456 High Street, Zeke’s is eyeing an opening later this month.