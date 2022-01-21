Zeke’s Breakfast & Bakes is a small coffee shop-style nook that is filled with creative artwork and plants, and as you step inside you are greeted with a family friendly environment. The shop sits on the downtown street of Morgantown, in the center of all the action.
If you are looking for a quick sit down or take out brunch, this is a perfect place. Their large glass street view windows give off a relaxing aurora to sit and people watch, as you enjoy the brunch provided.
I was in the door and presented with my food in less than 10 minutes. The cashier was so kind and gave me many suggestions on menu options with great detail. I went at around 12:30 in the afternoon and there was only one person ahead of me in line.
With their relaxing music playing in the background, the noise and waitstaff was enjoyable. The vibes are set for that coffee shop aesthetic.
Whether you are in the mood for savory or sweet, their bakery goods in the case looked fantastic. The bear claw looked amazing in particular.
Although their menu is on the smaller side; (only one side of a paper) they had some options to choose from. This could make it tough if you were in the mood for something more creative. The menu did not have that many in the aspect of variety, just the basic brunch items.
They sell out of their bagels early so their options for bread are very limited, especially since they have a quick revolving door of customers. Every customer seemed to grab some kind of warm beverage and I was eager to ask how their coffee brew was.
The menu style is basic, clear and concise. They offer the OG breakfast sandwiches and new daily bakery items. They had four in their showcase and they all looked good, not the freshest but good.
I chose their Egg & Cheese sandwich on a Honey-Sriracha-Garlic bagel. The bagel was very spicy and more flat than I would like.
As a northerner, I know what shape a bagel should be. I bit my bagel and quickly realized I should have chosen a bakery item instead. The sandwich was very mediocre, there was no added flavor which was a let down. They had all the options for breakfast sandwiches but not as many for bread choices.
I paired the sandwich with their Jasmine Blueberry hot tea. As a tea lover, I was impressed by their fancy tea choices. They had many to choose from as well.
Yet, they did not have many options for my tea add ons and there were no other sugar alternatives or honey. For a hipster coffee shop, this was disappointing.
My total cost for a bagel sandwich, tea and tip was $9.29. In conclusion, it is a very cute place.
The food was just alright, but their customer service and aesthetic made up for it. Next time, maybe I will just stick to coffee and dessert.