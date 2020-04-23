Colson Glover will officially begin his duties as Mountaineer on Friday.
Despite beginning his tenure on Friday, Glover will not make an in-person appearance as the Mountaineer “until WVU is able to participate in special events and activities,” the University said in a press release on Thursday. However, both Glover and Brooke Ashby, the 2020-21 alternate Mountaineer, are able to do virtual appearances.
Glover was originally supposed to be sworn in as Mountaineer on April 18 at the WVU Gold-Blue Spring Game, but the game and Passing of the Rifle Ceremony were canceled in the response to COVID-19.
No date has been set yet for the official Passing of the Rifle Ceremony to recognize Timmy Eads, the 2019-2020 Mountaineer.
Sonja Wilson, senior advisor for the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said a ceremony is not likely to be held until August, and she hopes for one to be held before classes begin Aug. 19.
Wilson said she’d like for the ceremony to be just as it would have been in April — an “actual” ceremony, she said — and to have people be invited to honor Glover and Eads.
Glover, a sophomore neuroscience student from Lewisburg, was originally announced as the 2020-21 Mountaineer mascot at the WVU men’s basketball game on March 7.