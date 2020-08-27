WVU’s residence halls have gained many occupants throughout the two-week move-in process, but one new resident in Honors Hall stands out compared to its human companions.
Honors Hall’s residence hall coordinator, Jeremiah Kibler, and his wife, Keisha, adopted their new 9-month-old Shih Tzu, ZuZu, in May. This was a few months after their previous dog, Kibbey, had to be put down after living in Honors Hall for 14 years.
The Kiblers’ close connection with Kibbey was a big reason why they adopted ZuZu so soon.
“Kibbey and I would sit and eat lunch together and go on walks, all that kind of stuff,” Jeremiah Kibler said. “We were buds, you know? We were partners in crime, and so I really missed that connection.”
Now, after months of quarantining, ZuZu is getting used to interacting with all of the students.
“For three months, she just thought her world was mom and dad,” Keisha Kibler said. “Now, people are starting to come back, and she’s realizing that there’s more to the world than mom and dad, so she’s adjusting.”
Residence hall members also seem to really like the name ZuZu, according to Jeremiah Kibler.
“One of my favorite movies of all time and absolutely my favorite Christmas movie is ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ with George Bailey, and one of his kids is named ZuZu,” he said. “There’s a big scene there with flowers that are dying, and he’s trying to put the petals back on the rose; it’s a cute moment with ZuZu’s petals.”
The Kiblers have had to make some adjustments with how ZuZu interacts with residents this semester because of COVID-19.
“We have the resident assistants come into the courtyard in groups of four or five outside and stand around in a circle while social distancing and play with ZuZu,” Keisha Kibler said. “They each got some treats and one of ZuZu’s toys, so that she can go and introduce herself.”
It worked so well that they used the same method with the incoming residents in the Honors Hall.
In October, ZuZu turns 1 year old. The Kiblers will be planning a birthday celebration outside that is open to all students who would like to sign up and attend.