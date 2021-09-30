The 4th annual Hops on the Mon Craft Beer and Food Festival is set to take place on Oct. 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on High Street between Pleasant and Walnut as students return back from fall break.
This festival will bring in the fall season for people in Morgantown that enjoy a drink or two.
This year's festival will feature all sorts of fun activities including beer sampling from breweries all over the world, a food competition between local restaurants and live music from local rock band Goodwolf and alt-country singer William Matheny.
According to Hops on the Mons website, organizers are looking to feature well over 50 different beers for festival goers to sample, stemming all the way from local beers from West Virginia and the U.S. all the way to Europe.
Along with beer and music, this year's food competition will be a “Slider Shootout” featuring 7 of West Virginia's best local restaurants where the winner will be decided by a vote of festival attendees.
“I’m super glad to see festivals such as Hops on the Mon begin to get back to normal in the state of West Virginia. I’ve never been before but I have always heard about it and I’m for sure going to look into grabbing a ticket this time,” said Trevor Gnagey, a senior student at WVU.
Only a limited number of tickets will be available for the festival which will be available for purchase on hopsonthemon.com
General admission tickets this year will be set at $30 and come with access to test all the festival's beer as well as a souvenir cup, you can also purchase a $10 designated driver ticket if you just want to enjoy the food and live music at the festival.
“My family has always really enjoyed the Hops on the Mon festival and now that I’m 21 I think maybe me and some friends might be planning on heading downtown and checking it out,” said Jackson Flowers, a junior student at WVU.
Hops on the Mon is also looking for any volunteers who are able to help run the festival and in return is offering free admission and a free t-shirt to all those that can help lend a hand.