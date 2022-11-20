Home to many cultures, the Appalachian region is rich in tradition throughout the Thanksgiving season.
The culmination of various dishes and methods of preparation arrived with the many cultures in Appalachia.
The coal, timber and stone industries attracted many early immigrants to the region for work. Moreover, the origins of Appalachian culture and food span the globe with heavy influence from Germanic, Italian, African American and English populations.
“I think immigrants have enhanced our culture tremendously,” Stewart Plein, assistant curator for the West Virginia & Regional History Center, said. “West Virginia alone has Italian festivals, and they’ve introduced lots of interesting foods, they’ve created beautiful buildings and assisted with so many industries in the state.”
The oldest of these Appalachian traditions involve a feast revolving around fresh meat, according to Plein.
Although the age-old tradition of a Thanksgiving turkey was involved in the early celebration, it wasn’t the only meat served.
Deer and rabbits were often hunted, and it was common to see a whole hog, chicken or fish prepared for feasts as well, according to the cookbook “Goldtimer’s Treasury of Holiday Recipes” by Mon County Senior Citizens.
Likewise, many of the Thanksgiving dishes traditionally served with meat would depend on what foods were harvested and preserved for the winter.
Corn — an abundant vegetable in the region — served as the basis for many popular dishes like creamed corn, grits and cornbread.
Vegetables harvested and preserved or pickled throughout the year like squash, beans, carrots and cabbage were a staple at tables regionwide. Other popular vegetables in the region include sweet potatoes, beets, turnips and greens.
A staple dish in many Appalachian based cookbooks is chicken and dumplings, which is present at many Thanksgiving feasts. In the late 1800’s, chicken and dumplings were commonly made with a prized hen for holiday feasts.
Off the table, Appalachian Thanksgiving celebrations throughout the 20th century were often centered around the community and celebrations which included parades, plays and gatherings.
While there would be some celebration, much of the holiday’s emphasis was put on the dinner and desserts.
As described by “Victuals: An Appalachian Journey, with Recipes” by Ronni Lundy, desserts found in the region typically consisted of apple and berry pies, with fillings made from preserved fruits harvested throughout the spring and summer. Other common desserts include fruit cakes and sweet bread, whose recipes derive from Germany.
“You can learn a lot about other cultures through their food and their traditional methods, which might be very different from our own,” Plein said.
The many foods and desserts found in an Appalachian Thanksgiving table vary heavily. Traditional dishes can be a way to enjoy the cultural roots and practices of different lands.
“It gives you the opportunity to try new foods and to learn about other people, other groups of people in Appalachia," Plein said. "It's a great way to explore another culture.”