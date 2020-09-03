With students moved in and routines about to kick in, knowing the most convenient places to buy groceries can be confusing, especially for freshmen in dorms with limited transportation options.
WVU’s downtown campus has limited traditional grocery options within walking distance for the students who live there, so the Morgantown Farmers’ Market is an option for students on foot.
“They had lots of vegetables and homegrown foods, and it gave me something to do on a Saturday morning,” said WVU junior management student Tessa Constantine.
The market sells fresh fruits and vegetables as well as locally made jams, sauces and bakery items. Located at 400 Spruce St., it is in walking distance to all of the downtown dorms and apartment complexes. In addition to the farmers market, the CVS located on High Street provides a wide variety of foods and essential hygiene products to downtown-living students.
For those living on Evansdale, the Kroger on Patteson Drive is the closest grocery store as it is right behind Towers and in walking distance to Evansdale dorms. Kroger is also accessible to downtown students via the Gold Line of the Mountain Line bus routes.
For students near the Health Sciences campus, the best option is the Kroger in Suncrest Towne Centre. The Purple Line of the Mountain Line bus system goes through Suncrest Towne Centre, and can pick up and drop off at the Health Sciences campus, Towers, University Park Apartments and on Spruce Street, which also makes it convenient for downtown students. This Kroger is larger than the one on Patteson Drive with more options in all departments.
In addition to all these accessible options, Aldi offers Instacart, where students can order groceries online and have them delivered to their apartment or dorm building. This option works for students in any location, and Instacart also offers free delivery on your first order.
With the cheapest grocery prices in all of Morgantown and the delivery option, Aldi is a great choice for college students.
Julia Brundan, a junior exercise physiology student at WVU, said that Aldi is the best option for her.
“There’s a lot of vegan and vegetarian options that no other grocery store has,” she said.