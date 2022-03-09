In light of recent events in Ukraine, many of us might find ourselves helpless to what is happening on the other side of the world.
Despite our distance from Ukraine, there are still ways we can aid humanitarian efforts. From donating directly to UNICEF to donating to the Ukrainian Red Cross. Here are some ways you can help.
Ukrainian Red Cross
The Ukrainian Red Cross is already aiding humanitarian efforts by helping evacuees, providing shelter, and other basic necessities. You can donate to the Red Cross by going online to the following website, https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org
Liz Pavlovic Design
Liz Pavlovic, a designer and illustrator from Morgantown, currently has Ukrainian stickers for sale on her Etsy shop. 100% of the profits will go to United Help Ukraine, an American nonprofit that has been helping Ukraine since 2014. Pavlovics Etsy shop is on the following link, https://www.etsy.com/shop/LizPavlovicDesign
UNICEF
UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund, is currently taking aid to help children impacted by the conflict in Ukraine. If you’re interested in donating you can go to the following website, https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-are-bearing-brunt-intensifying-crisis-ukraine/39481
World Central Kitchen
World Central Kitchen is an organization that sends chefs to areas of crisis in the world and they provide warm food to those who need it. If interested in donating go to the following link, https://donate.wck.org/give/236738/#!/donation/checkout
UN Crisis Relief
This is a pool fund created by the United Nations that is dispersed to other organizations that are in the frontlines of conflict. The funds are sent directly to organizations aiding in humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. To donate the link is, https://crisisrelief.un.org/t/ukraine
If you’re interested in helping refugees evacuating Ukraine, there are also several organizations taking donations to aid those leaving the country.
The International Rescue Committee
This organization provides aid to those fleeing countries who are in crisis. Provides medical care and even cash assistance. The link to donate is, https://help.rescue.org/donate/ukraine-acq
The Polish Red Cross
The Polish Red Cross has set up several points along the Polish-Ukrainian border, to aid refugees escaping conflict. The Polish Red Cross has been providing medical care, food, and more to refugees. The link to donate is, https://pck.pl/wspieraj-nas/