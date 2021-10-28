As spooky season is drawing to a close with Halloween coming this weekend, here are some things you can do to celebrate before it's gone.
October 28:
Comic Book Halloween Party:
Head to a dining hall near you on Thursday night to snap a picture in a photo booth, decorate some cookies and even pick up a bag for trick or treating.
Participate in the 2021 DA Halloween Contest:
Post a picture with the hashtag #DAHalloween2021 between 10 a.m. on October 28 and Midnight on November 1 for a chance of winning one of 3 prizes from our sponsors. (We think this one is pretty cool.)
Halloween Bag Distribution:
Take a trip to the Mountainlair between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and pick up a Halloween gift bag from the Center for Black Culture and Research.
Pumpkin Carving Station at FoodFest
Run over to the Rec Center fields between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursday to carve some pumpkins at FoodFest. You can even grab a bite to eat while you’re there!
Night of the Living Dead meet co writer and actor John Russo:
Go to the Gluck Theatre in the Mountainlair between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for WVU’s Asimov Sci Fi Symposium.
Halloween Glow in the Dark Disc Golf:
Register your tickets now and bring up to 5 friends to the Rec Center at 7 p.m. to play disc golf surrounded by glow lights and pumpkins.
October 29:
Guided Night Adventure: Alpine Tower and Giant Swing:
Register now for a guided hike at the WVU Outdoor Education Center from 5:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This event will also be place on October 31.
Pet Costume Contest:
Bring your furry friend to the Mountainlair Green from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the pet costume contest hosted by WVU PAWS.
Halloween Themed Climbing at WVU Climbing Wall:
Go to Campus Rec Climbing Wall on October 28 or 29 for some candy and climbing.
For more information about these events and other Halloween themed festivities visit the Student Events website.