Halloween decorations on a front porch in Morgantown on October 28, 2020.

As spooky season is drawing to a close with Halloween coming this weekend, here are some things you can do to celebrate before it's gone.

October 28:

Comic Book Halloween Party:

Head to a dining hall near you on Thursday night to snap a picture in a photo booth, decorate some cookies and even pick up a bag for trick or treating.

Participate in the 2021 DA Halloween Contest:

Post a picture with the hashtag #DAHalloween2021 between 10 a.m. on October 28 and Midnight on November 1 for a chance of winning one of 3 prizes from our sponsors. (We think this one is pretty cool.)

Halloween Bag Distribution:

Take a trip to the Mountainlair between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and pick up a Halloween gift bag from the Center for Black Culture and Research.

Pumpkin Carving Station at FoodFest

Run over to the Rec Center fields between noon and 5 p.m. on Thursday to carve some pumpkins at FoodFest. You can even grab a bite to eat while you’re there!

Night of the Living Dead meet co writer and actor John Russo:

Go to the Gluck Theatre in the Mountainlair between 4 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for WVU’s Asimov Sci Fi Symposium.

Halloween Glow in the Dark Disc Golf:

Register your tickets now and bring up to 5 friends to the Rec Center at 7 p.m. to play disc golf surrounded by glow lights and pumpkins.

October 29:

Guided Night Adventure: Alpine Tower and Giant Swing:

Register now for a guided hike at the WVU Outdoor Education Center from 5:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This event will also be place on October 31.

Pet Costume Contest:

Bring your furry friend to the Mountainlair Green from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the pet costume contest hosted by WVU PAWS.

Halloween Themed Climbing at WVU Climbing Wall:

Go to Campus Rec Climbing Wall on October 28 or 29 for some candy and climbing.

For more information about these events and other Halloween themed festivities visit the Student Events website.

Summer Editor

Lara Bonatesta is new to the DA this year. She is from Branchburg, New Jersey and is a sophomore journalism major and minor in trumpet performance.