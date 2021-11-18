Thanksgiving break at West Virginia University is only a few days away and students are scrambling to find out where they will be gathering to give thanks while also putting themselves into food-induced comas with friends and family.
But even now, before Thanksgiving has arrived, students are getting together to celebrate “Friendsgiving.” This new holiday has become popularized over the past couple of years.
Friendsgiving is a way for groups of friends to celebrate Thanksgiving before the actual holiday.
Friendsgiving is usually not as over the top as Thanksgiving and sometimes excludes traditions like the preparing of big turkeys and stuffing. The event typically involves each person bringing a food to share and gathering at a friend's house.
But while Friendsgiving is often not as formal as Thanksgiving, some students prefer the more casual gathering.
“Me and my friends have celebrated Friendsgiving a couple of times before in the past and it’s honestly a bit more fun than my normal Thanksgiving sometimes. We all just get together and bring a bunch of super random food and hang out, it's a real good time,” said Erin Daly, a senior at WVU.
Yet, after many Thanksgiving celebrations were limited last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, other students have decided to head home this year and spend Thanksgiving with their families.
Kayla Wisnewski, a junior student at WVU explained how important it was for her to be able to spend Thanksgiving with her family this year.
“Usually every year my family is able to get together for a pretty big Thanksgiving dinner with all our friends and relatives but this past year we had to have a much smaller version of what we typically do and the holidays in general just didn’t quite feel the same,” Wisnewski said. “So I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone this year and I really think I learned to appreciate the holidays so much more.”
Students will be able to leave for Thanksgiving break starting Friday, Nov. 20 and won’t be asked to return until Monday, Nov. 29, leaving plenty of time to celebrate and relax before coming back and gearing up for final exams.
So whether you're enjoying Thanksgiving back home with family or celebrating at WVU with some friends, have a happy holiday but be sure to come back prepared to be a bit more cold and hear a bit too many Christmas songs.