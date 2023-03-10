For many, coloring outside the lines in a coloring book has always been a way to embrace creativity and differences. Now, some WVU students are doing this by drawing those lines themselves.
This semester, the Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion is accepting drawing submissions for a student coloring book, a project led by special events coordinator Anne Kerns.
“We want to allow everyone in the WVU community to feel as if they are part of one WVU no matter where they come from, or what they look like,” Kerns said.
The overall theme for the book is “I am WVU,” and submitted artwork can be anything related to WVU, West Virginia, student life, or diversity, equity and inclusion. The Division’s only restrictions for submissions include already colored-in drawings and profanity.
Kerns said the goal of the project is to bring the community together to focus on diversity and inclusion in a fun and relaxing way.
“We're hoping that the student coloring book can show drawings from everyone of all avenues at WVU,” she said. “And that way, when they go through the book, and they look through it, and they start coloring images, they're able to see and feel what the WVU community feels like so they can feel that they are WVU, just as others are.”
Any undergraduate, graduate or doctoral student can submit their artwork to be colored in by the community and the deadline for submissions is April 1.
The book will also include information about WVU and various WVU programs, centers, colleges, departments and WVU Engage.
“That will give students opportunities to feel as though they are a part of WVU, and see what opportunities are out there for them to actually immerse themselves in the community,” Kerns said.
So far the division has received about 50 drawings from students across campus, but Kerns said the more submissions the better.
“The more coloring that we get, the more that we can add in pages and also show themes of diversity amongst WVU,” she said.
To submit an entry students can scan the following QR code or fill out a form online. The link can also be found in the link.tree on the Division’s Instagram page, @wvudiversity.
The 2023 "I Am WVU" Student Coloring Book, will be distributed for free to all students before the end of the spring semester and the book will also serve as a launch project to introduce the theme of “I Am WVU” to the campus community.
“I Am WVU” will also be the theme for the University’s 26th annual Diversity Week which will take place on Sept. 17-23 during the Fall 2023 semester.