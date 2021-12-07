West Virginia University issued a community notice after receiving an anonymous letter containing content related to public suicide, leading to increased security on campus and some virtual classes Monday.
The episode put many students on edge and sparked a resurgence of mental health and safety conversations that began earlier this year.
All due respect, normal activities weren’t halted at all. We were told to go to classes unless we didn’t feel comfortable (many of us didn’t feel comfortable at all FYI) and faculty and staff still reported. What is a sad, understaffed counseling center going to do for us? https://t.co/UEnmVbleqR— Amber | BLM | ACAB | (she/her) (@Musical_deLIGHT) December 6, 2021
“This spring, we lost three of our fellow Mountaineers and I just don't know how you don't do something after that, how we're going to wait till another tragedy occurs to start fixing the problem. I don't think that's acceptable,” said SGA Sen. Azeem Khan.
In recent months, Khan, a sophomore political science student, has pushed to improve mental health resources at WVU. He said he was “horrified” when he read the University's community notice.
“I was scared for the safety of people around me, the people I care about, and I was also scared for whoever sent that letter, whether or not that they could get the help they deserve,” Khan said.
Khan explained that more people need to work actively to help fight the mental health crisis.
“What we've seen over the last 24 hours, the complete sense of urgency, why can't we have that every day?” he said. “Because students here at WVU, we're dealing with this crisis every single day.”
Khan authored a SGA resolution to create the Mountaineer Resilience Project which was passed unanimously by SGA in September. This project aims to provide funding to mental health initiatives on campus.
The goal of the resolution was to urge West Virginia lawmakers and Gov. Jim Justice to use the funds leftover from the CARES Act, to help fund the Mountaineer Resilience Act.
SGA leaders hope to meet with the Governor to discuss the issue before the funds are set to expire at the end of the year.
Khan said Justice’s support in this initiative would also help in the fight against the stigma surrounding mental health.
“In West Virginia, we help each other, we help our neighbors, we care. And we do it because it's the right thing to do,” Khan said. “That's more than enough reason for us. And I think that when it comes to our mental health, that's exactly what it comes down to."
now is more crucial than ever for adequate mental health resources for West Virginia’s students. @JimJusticeWV we have CARES act funding about to expire! put it towards something that matters pic.twitter.com/qVb37JtJw6— adam 🥸 (@clubpayneguin) December 6, 2021
Students said Monday that the University could do more to keep all of its students safe.
An online petition calling for the University to hold online classes for the rest of the week received over 1,000 signatures
“With these threats coming in, this is a great opportunity to ensure the safety of the West Virginia University community and begin exercising new abilities of Zoom and other online resources,” the petition states.
Brooke Davis, a junior nursing student at WVU, said she attended class virtually today.
“Personally, I wouldn’t have felt safe,” she said about being on campus.
Davis also said University should increase safety precautions for the remainder of the semester.
“If the University cares about their students, they would do all things possible to ensure that we increase security measures or allow classes to be virtual for the rest of the semester,” she said.
Many students also made a point to address the person who wrote the anonymous letter and let them know that they are not alone.
“If there's one thing I know about our community at West Virginia University, there are a lot of people who care about that person,” Khan said. “Whether or not we know them, we care about them and we believe that this world is a better place with them. And I think that it's important that they know that.”
Davis also addressed the author of the letter directly.
“If the individual that wrote the letter is reading this, I want you to know you matter! You are loved and cared for by so many individuals that may be complete strangers. That to me is amazing,” Davis said.