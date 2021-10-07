Organizers brought the inaugural Mountaineer Comic-Con to Mylan Park last month with over 30 celebrities and tons of fans.
Through three days, the event attracted over 5,000 people.
"We are winding down the convention weekend, truck is unloaded and only one more flight needs to depart," organizers wrote in a Facebook post after the event. "We are going to step back, look forward and work with local events and hospitality for our next event!"
Some booths featured original characters such as rapper Humble Tip (creator of the comic book 2Land; a series about an anthropomorphic tiger superhero) and Heroineburgh (a Pittsburgh-based superheroine series).
Several guest stars attended Mountaineer Comic-Con, including the cast of comedy show Blue Mountain State. Some guest stars hosted Q&A booths while others stayed with meet-and-greets.
Many people attended Mountaineer Comic-Con in cosplay, ranging from anime to video games to childrens’ shows.
Mountaineer Comic-Con hosted a cosplay contest on the last day. Jason Taylor, who cosplayed as Steve from the show Blue’s Clues, won the contest.
Rebel Legion, a Star Wars based organization, had a booth on display for fans to take images with.