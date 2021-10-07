Organizers brought the inaugural Mountaineer Comic-Con to Mylan Park last month with over 30 celebrities and tons of fans.

Through three days, the event attracted over 5,000 people.

"We are winding down the convention weekend, truck is unloaded and only one more flight needs to depart," organizers wrote in a Facebook post after the event. "We are going to step back, look forward and work with local events and hospitality for our next event!"

Some booths featured original characters such as rapper Humble Tip (creator of the comic book 2Land; a series about an anthropomorphic tiger superhero) and Heroineburgh (a Pittsburgh-based superheroine series).

“The community has needed an event like this for some time. People drive hours to go to events like this and it's time that people in the area can just drive across town,” David Plavi, the promoter of Mountaineer Comic-Con, told the Daily Athenaeum last month before the event.

Several guest stars attended Mountaineer Comic-Con, including the cast of comedy show Blue Mountain State. Some guest stars hosted Q&A booths while others stayed with meet-and-greets.

Morgantown Comic-Con 1

(from left to right: Darin Brooks, Chris Romanski, Sam Jones III and Ed Marinaro)

 

Many people attended Mountaineer Comic-Con in cosplay, ranging from anime to video games to childrens’ shows.

Morgantown Comic-Con

An attendee, cosplaying as a Pokemon Trainer, poses with a large stuffed animal.

Mountaineer Comic-Con hosted a cosplay contest on the last day. Jason Taylor, who cosplayed as Steve from the show Blue’s Clues, won the contest.

Morgantown Comic-Con 4

Jason Taylor

Rebel Legion, a Star Wars based organization, had a booth on display for fans to take images with.

Morgantown Comic-Con 2

Matt and Windy Darling, members of Rebel Legion, stand in front of a replica of Han Solo frozen in carbonite.