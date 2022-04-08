Irina Crihalmeanu and Keely Wildman, two WVU graduate students in social work recently decided to take on an art showcase to complete a social work assignment as well as a promise a peer, Derrin Lester, had made to some of his artist friends while incarcerated.
Lester hoped to one day put on an exhibit showcasing and selling his friend’s art to raise money for a good cause.
“He gave us this idea and we decided to run with it,” said Wildman.
Irina Crihalmeanu and Wildman made good on Lester’s promise by reaching out to his friends who were currently incarcerated. These friends all consider themselves artists and had a lot of artwork saved up the pandemic.
“They actually have like a system of like selling inside of the prisons, but with COVID and lockdowns they haven't been able to do that,” said Crihalmeanu. “It actually really helped us in terms of timing because they were sitting on some really good pieces that they were able to send us.”
Even though there are only six people participating from two state prisons, St. Mary’s and Mount Olive, Crihalmeanu and Wildman received many more pieces than the fifteen they were expecting. According to Crihalmeanu they have around forty pieces from all six artists.
Crihalmeanu reached out to Jillian Kelly, the CEO and founder of Morgantown Art Party, a nonprofit that functions to give anyone in Morgantown a space to be creative. Kelly was willing to give Wildman and Crihalmeanu this space due to how enthusiastic they were about getting these individuals’ art out there.
“You know, I was excited by how much she was excited,” said Kelly, “it's always nice to find someone who's really driven and I was super excited about the idea.”
While all these artists are currently incarcerated, they have grown a lot during their sentences according to Wildman.
“There's always room for growth there's always room for improvement and like you know these guys have done a lot of done a lot of self growth,” Wildman said.
Kelly also spoke to the work the artists have been doing.
“I know it's hard because people don't realize that making the art is work,” said Kelly. “People don't realize, because you go to work for eight hours a day and you know someone else may be painting for eight hours a day. That’s still work but a lot of people don't see it that way.”
Even while inside prison these artists work on their art and want to make a name for themselves.
These pieces of art will be on display and for sale at the Morgantown Art Party at 218 Walnut Street in Morgantown, Saturday April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Morgantown Art Party is also holding other events this month in addition to the WV Inside Art Project. For example, Neighbors Not Neighborhoods being hosted by Humans of Morgantown and the April Arts Walk.
“Where people have ideas for events, ideas for things, we want people to approach us with them and we can work with you to make those happen,” said Kelly, “We always have art shows and things going on but I'm really trying to stand back and give the space to other people to use.”
There will also be a table to donate old books to the Appalachian Prison Book Project chapter here in Morgantown.
If you can’t make it to the in person show this Saturday, be sure to check out the WV Inside Art Project Instagram here.
According to Crihalmeanu, they are hoping to set up ways to purchase pieces online via their Instagram once the artwork is priced.
“All the proceeds are going to go to West Virginia CASA for children,” said Wildman.
CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates. These advocates are community volunteers who help to stand up for the best interest of children in abuse and neglect cases.
In a lot of these cases children may be sent into the foster care system instead of being placed in kinship care. CASA volunteers help to advocate that unless truly necessary children end up in kindship care.
“We all work off the guiding principle that children grow and develop best with their families of origin when that can be safely achieved,” said Shanna L C Gray, West Virginia’s state executive director for CASA, “So, the judge really lets us know you know when that may not be if it's not a safe option, but we're hoping to see families reunified.”
When Crihalmeanu and Wildman brought the idea of the funds going towards WV CASA to the artists, they were excited and willing to give back. According to Wildman, many of these artists have had personal history with the foster care system.
“They were very excited to connect and have purpose and give to a good cause,” said Crihalmeanu. “We wanted them to choose which charity we're going to donate to so that they could be inspired by it. We ended up choosing WV CASA because a lot of them have been through the foster care system or have children that have been through the foster care system.”
Wildman and Crihalmeanu hope to make this project an annual event and turn WV Inside Art Project possibly into a nonprofit. They also hope to increase the number of artists represented by including more state prisons as well as recruit female artists who are incarcerated.
An important component to this project is reorienting the notion that once people face prison time or spend time incarcerated all they become to society are “prisoners”, when they are still people, and in this case artists.
“At the start I made it about like them being in prison, being prisoners. Then I was like wait a second, that's not thinking about who they are beyond that,” said Crihalmeanu. “They're artists and they just happen to be currently incarcerated.”
According to Wildman and Crihalmeanu, many of these men have been incarcerated for 20 years and have taken advantage of many resources as well as the time they’ve spent in prison to help better their lives once they get out. Many of them have gotten degrees and one of the men has created a ten-year business plan that he hopes to put into action once granted parole.
“It's really amazing how much work they have put into this and also, you know, changing, reforming themselves and it's sad because I think that they are stereotyped. Even once they get out it's as if they don't have the same chances,” said Chrihalmeanu, “That's a big piece of this, that everybody deserves a second chance.”