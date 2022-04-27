On Friday April 22, community members, film makers, WVU students and faculty attended the 8th edition of the West Virginia Mountaineer Short Film Festival in Bloch Hall of the Creative Arts Center.
The festival showcased over 100 films of varying genres. With over 29 participating countries, the festival presented to the audience an insight into international filmmaking.
Gerald Habarth, Professor of Art/Electronic Media at WVU, founded the event in 2010 when a colleague of his was visiting.
“We were like ‘What could we do that would be pretty cool and in conjunction with your visit?’ and I just said ‘Let’s do a film festival’, just kind of joking around,” Habarth said.
Early in the semester, Habarth put out a call for submissions. “I put those announcements on different websites, mostly it's all digital, via social media and website platforms,” he said.
There is then a jury, along with Habarth, that goes through the films and puts together a playlist. Some members of the jury are professionals who work in related fields, while others are involved in animation and fine art content.
“For example, one member of the jury is a producer and an editor for National Geographic,” Habarth said.
Before viewing the films, participating artists, students and faculty had the opportunity to meet each other in the CAC Acting Lab (Slab), where they talked about their work and passion for filmmaking.
“I am most excited to meet other fellow filmmakers and to share work with all,” said WVU student William Irwin.
One participating filmmaker and screenwriter explained that seeing the work others create inspires him as a writer.
“I really like to sample a variety- really sparks my mind as a writer to see what other people do, and hope to get some fresh takes, fresh perspectives and ideas,” said Jarrod Joos, a member of Filmmakers Finest out of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania,.
Audience members gathered into Bloch Hall at 7:30 for Medley, the first section of the festival. From the U.S., Australia and Iran, these films included genres such as experimental, animation, student narrative and special select screening.
To start the screening Habarth expressed gratitude towards students who have volunteered to help, the school and both the incoming and present director of the school.
“This is all sort of a labor of love and work on behalf of the students. But I do appreciate the support from the school and I want to thank my team of really dedicated students who have been spending, literally, day and night the past 3 weeks to pull this off,” said Habarth. “I also want to thank the Director of The School of Arts, Allison Helm, and the incoming director.”
At the end of the screening, participating filmmakers sat at the front of the theater for an audience Q&A. This was an opportunity for future filmmakers to get an insider's perspective, while allowing the artists to talk about their work and their process.
Audience members were curious about the time it took for a few of the filmmakers to create their pieces. Some filmmakers explained that the process took a little longer.
Sheri Ratick Stroud, representing the narrative “Heroes’ Honeymoon'' said that this script sat in a drawer for 3 years before production began. Others like Filmmakers Finest narrative “Murder Failed Successfully” only took a weekend to produce.
Students' work was showcased next after the Q&A. These works were submitted by students from France, the U.S. and South Korea.
One student who attended found the event to be inspiring.
“I love consuming art. Being submerged in the art and it was cool to see just regular people making those films, it’s so endearing. That was the inspiring part,” said Camille Komrosky-Licata, student at WVU.