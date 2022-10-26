From his tenure as WVU’s 2002 and 2003 Mountaineer mascot, Trey Hinrich’s proudest memory was visiting a juvenile prison in Salem, West Virginia.
Upon arriving, he met a group of kids, who were reluctant to speak but after finally breaking the ice, he shared a piece of encouragement.
“I said, ‘You're all here for various reasons and I don't know what the reason is, but don't let that reason, don't let that sentence define you as a person. Let this be an opportunity. So that you say, ‘That was my past, I'm gonna learn from it and that's not who I am. It's not who I want to be,’’” he said.
Later one of the kids approached him and said, “Thank you so much. No one's ever come to talk to us. No one's ever encouraged us like this and this really means a whole lot.”
It’s stories like these that former Mountaineers such as Hinrichs will get to share with one another at the 2022 Mountaineer Mascot Reunion.
“One of the great things about it is I get to catch up with the old guys, but also I get to talk to the newer Mountaineers, most of which I haven't had a whole lot of time to sit and talk with,” Brady Campbell, Charleston city councilman and WVU’s 2006 and 2007 Mountaineer said.
For Hinrichs, who now lives in St. Augustine, Florida, opportunities to come home are rare.
“It's been hard to come home but it's like I've looked and watched WVU grow from afar and been a big fan everywhere we've gone so like I said, it's really exciting to come home,” he said.
This year’s reunion will be the largest mascot reunion to date with over 20 Mountaineers returning, Sonja Wilson, the reunion organizer and senior advisor of the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said.
“I'm just really excited,” she said. “I think the Mountaineers are very excited about coming back and getting together. It's like a fraternity, they just can't wait to see everyone.”
Wilson organized the first mascot reunion in 1992. Over the past three decades, the event has been held every five years, with this year being the seventh gathering.
The three-day reunion will kick off Thursday, Oct. 27, with the Mountaineer Mascot Blood Drive in the Alumni Center Nutting Gallery from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to donate should email Wilson at Sonja.Wilson@mail.wvu.edu to register.
Later that day, the Mountaineer Mascot Program and Mountain Honorary will present a fireside chat event at 7 p.m. in Salon A of the Alumni Center featuring mascots Robert Richardson, Natalie Tennant, Jonathan Kimble, Michael Garcia and Mary Roush.
All other former mascots in attendance will be highlighted at the event and audience members will be able to ask questions.
The mascots will also march in Friday’s Homecoming Parade and appear on Mountaineer Field during the halftime presentation of the Homecoming Court at Saturday’s home football game.
“We love being on the field. We love running across the field. And we love being there to support whoever the Mountaineer is,” Natalie Tennant, former West Virginia Secretary of State and WVU’s 1990 Mountaineer, said.
Tennant paved the way for future female Mountaineers attending a number of public engagements as the first woman to ever hold the coveted position. When she took on the role she faced major resistance but said her experiences shaped her future career as a television reporter and a politician.
“I can remember running for Secretary of State the first time and someone said, 'Do you think she's got thick enough skin for politics?’ And I'm like, 'Yeah, as a 22-year-old kid I had things thrown at me and I was spit at … So yeah, I'm pretty tough at politics.’”
The thing that brings the mascots back every five years, however, goes beyond professional success.
“It's just who I am and I think all the other Mountaineers feel the same way too. It's who we are. We're proud of what we did. We would love to do it again any moment. And it's, I just respect it so much that of course, I'm going to come back and show the respect for it,” Tennant said.
Tennant still treasures her time as the Mountaineer and years later, she said she still comes to the mascot reunions to show support for the incumbent Mountaineer.
“I also think about Mary a lot. I think she's done a fantastic job. She has to be a lot of different places. Because I think it's gradually, the Mountaineer has become more requested at things. And I think that, thank goodness, they said those things to me. Thank goodness, they wrote those things about me because they're not doing it about her now.”