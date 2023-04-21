Friday evening marked both an ending and a beginning as West Virginia University welcomed its newest Mountaineer mascot Mikel Hager and celebrated the closing term of 68th Mountaineer Mary Roush.
“I am so grateful to the Mountaineer. And it really has been the best year of my life,” Roush said. “The opportunity to serve WVU in the state of West Virginia, it's been a dream. And I can't even believe I'm even standing here today.”
At the traditional Passing of the Rifle ceremony hosted by Mountain Honorary, friends, family and former Mountaineer mascots gathered in the Gluck Theater to honor Roush’s accomplishments and offer words of encouragement for Hager.
In addition to Roush and Hager, event speakers included former Mountaineer mascots Mark Boggs (1984), Michael Garcia (2014-15) and Trevor Kiess (2018).
During her tenure, Roush made more than 450 appearances, traveled across the state and visited more than 100 schools.
With tears in her eyes, she recounted some of her favorite memories including visits to the WVU Children’s Hospital, the Mountaineer mascot reunion and singing Country Roads with a child at a soccer game.
“The Mountaineer means absolutely everything to the state of West Virginia,” she said. “Every appearance I went to somebody wanted to talk to me, somebody wanted my picture. It didn't matter if they were a young kid, if they were an adult, if they were elderly in a nursing home, it did not matter. They loved the Mountaineer, and they loved me because I was the Mountaineer. Being able to touch lives is something that I'm forever grateful for.”
In her closing remarks, Roush spoke about one of her last appearances at an occupational white coat ceremony.
“One tradition that they did that I thought was really, really awesome is that when they received their white coat, they dedicated their white coat to somebody, whether that be their family, whether it be their friends, maybe it was a relative who passed,” she said.
“And so as I stand here today, I would like to dedicate these buckskins to every single child in West Virginia who has the dream of being the Mountaineer.”
After speaking Roush officially passed Rifle to Hager marking the beginning of his term. In the following moments Hager shared his excitement for the upcoming year.
“While, I know there's gonna be nothing like running out on the field for that first Pitt game back,” he said. “The thing that I'm looking forward to the most is not the small interactions at small towns in small communities I know whether it's a classroom with 10 kids or prayed with over 1000 Kids, it matters and you have to be the same Mountaineer no matter where you are.”
Before closing his speech with the words “Let’s go Mountaineers” Hager also shared a piece of advice that was given to him by 2019 Mountaineer mascot Timmy Eads.
“He told me, ‘As the Mountaineer, you are not a character you are you. The Mountaineer is not a character but it amplifies your character.’ If I can always remember that I think I'll be in store for a pretty good year,” Hager said.
Hager will make his Mountaineer mascot debut on Saturday, April 22, at the Gold-Blue Spring football game.