In honor of National Girl Scout Day on Thursday, I decided to partake in the American staple’s new line of cookies: Lemon-ups.
The new flavor of Girl Scout cookie joins the likes of all-time favorites such as Trefoils and Samoas, but doesn’t forget to add its own unique qualities.
On every single Lemon-up cookie there is a special message written to inspire and reinforce positivity within the consumer. With each bite, one might be told that they are a leader or perhaps a go-getter.
No matter the saying, Lemon-ups definitely have their own spin.
The taste of the new cookie is like the name suggests — lemon-y. At first bite, you get the faint taste of perhaps the sweet breading, followed immediately by the tangy citrus of unmistakable lemon.
There is no sour within this cookie, and despite the name, the flavor is rather mild compared to what a lemon might actually taste like. The most noticeable part of the cookie is the aroma, as even opening the bag might introduce a sweet lemon odor to your senses.
The Lemon-ups cookie, while in my opinion not reaching the great status of the other cookies, is a welcome addition to the Girl Scout cookie lineup.
Celebrate this National Girl Scout Day by trying the new cookie for yourself. It’s not every year a whole new cookie is added to the centuries-long tradition of Girl Scout cookies. Support a local troop and all the work they do in empowering young women from childhood on.