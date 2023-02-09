This Valentine’s Day, there is a new event at WVU designed to welcome a community that is often overlooked on the holiday. The center has planned a social for students who identify as asexual and/or aromantic.
The goal of the ACE/Aromantic Social is to push away the societal pressures of romantic and sexual love, LGBTQ+ Center director Ellen Rodrigues said.
“That's our intention behind this program,” Rodrigues said. Because if there is anyone who knows about pressures and expectations around gender, it is the LGBTQ+ community,” said
Another goal of the social, Rodrigues said, is to build community among asexual and aromantic students and help them find each other.
“One intention is to send a message, the other intention is to create a community so people find each other,” she said.
Brad Grimes, program coordinator for the LGBTQ+ center, said the event will encourage students to “express their love in asexual or aromantic ways.”
“It's a community building effort,” he said. “We would love to see everyone.”
Rodriges added that Valentine’s Day is a day centered around capitalism and romance, and the LGBTQ+ Center recognizes this.
“Valentine's is so commercialized, right? It has so much pressure around cishet ideals and binary stereotypes, so we wanted to send out a message to say, ‘Hey, that is a space for you.’” Rodrigues said.
While Rodrigues is unsure if the event will become an annual tradition, she said she is always open for suggestions for new and different events.
“We will see how it goes. It could become a tradition. I personally like to change programs every year. So we'll see how it goes, and we are always open for suggestions.”
The event will be held on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day, at 4 p.m. The event will be an hour and a half long, taking place at the LGBTQ+ Center at the Maple House
Students that identify as asexual or aromantic are encouraged to register online on the LGBTQ+ Center’s website. Registration is preferred but not required.
“You don't need to experience this pressure. You are not alone, if you feel this way,” Rodrigues said. “There are other people who share these thoughts, these feelings, this identity, this sexual orientation.”