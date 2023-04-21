A Morgantown couple is helping bring Ukrainian refugees to the U.S. through a nonprofit organization.
Pamela Hines and her husband run the organization Gold and Blue United, which they started following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“I just put myself in the shoes of the mothers that were leaving everything that they had and known behind,” Hines said. “I started helping women in Romania, who were helping the Ukrainian women.”
Hines began Gold and Blue United by collecting and sending off supplies for those in Ukraine. Now, her organization has started to hold fundraisers to fund and sponsor Ukrainians to move to America.
Corporate sponsorship via the federal government's “Uniting for Ukraine” initiative allows Gold and Blue United to act as an ambassador for Ukrainians who wish to move to the U.S., according to Hines.
“We'll make sure they sign up for all their benefits because each refugee is entitled to Medicaid, food stamps and cash assistance each month to help them start out,” Hines said. “And so the sponsor is responsible for helping the person get settled and get all this information together.”
For the couple, Gold and Blue United is a passion project that Hines works on during the day and they collaborate on in the evening. Currently, Hines is working to sponsor a mother and daughter, Olga and Vlada Volokhova.
Hines’ relationship with Olga began as a partnership to help Ukrainians avoid fake sponsorship scams. According to Hines, those trying to scam Ukrainians will often ask for payment to help start sponsorship when there should be no payment involved.
“My best friend Olga, she interviews the Ukrainians that are asking for help from me, because she's from the culture. She speaks both Russian and Ukrainian. She has a better knowledge of saying, ‘You know what, this doesn't add up’ and ‘This doesn't sound right’ and ‘They're typing this way and we don't type that way,’” said Hines.
Through their partnership, Hines grew close to Olga and started to get to know her daughter Vlada. They are now almost inseparable. Hines said she talks to Vlada almost every day as she learns Ukrainian and Vlada learns English.
Hines’ relationship with both women has inspired her willingness to corporately sponsor their move to America. To do this Hines has to raise money through Blue and Gold United.
The event idea popped into Hines’ head when she was Ubering to support her family. She was talking with the girls she was driving when they described how having graduated from high school in 2020 they had no prom.
Alexa Mandich, a psychology student double minoring in human services and criminology, was particularly moved by Hines’ idea.
“I had to experience the height of COVID during my senior year of high school …” Mandich said. “It is very generous of Gold & Blue to think of us seniors who may have not received a senior prom.”
According to Hines, there will be 600 tickets that will be sold for $100 and will be available until the start of the event. This price will provide food, an open bar with wine and beer for those 21 and older as well as live entertainment.
Proceeds from this event will go directly to sponsoring Olga and Vlada’s move, which Hines is excited about.
“I can't wait to hold them in my arms,” Hines said. “To physically hug them is going to be the best feeling in the world.”
Gold and Blue’s United Prom Night is going to be held at the Mon County Community Center Saturday, May 6. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the dance will be Twilight Zone themed.
For more information Gold & Blue United can be found on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.