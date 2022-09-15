Students on campus last spring may remember seeing sticky notes placed in various locations with positive messages written on them.
The notes said things like, “You look nice today,” “Be gentle with yourself” and “You’re doing amazing.”
The club behind the notes, The Self Love Club, was new last semester and had just a few meetings before school let out, but that did not prevent them from having an impact.
“I had so many people reach out to us and just be like, ‘Your sticky note made my whole day,'” Kasey Skaff, president and founder of the club, said. “It's just a good thing to know that this club is helping people."
The Self Love Club is a self care and mental health-based club that encourages students to prioritize themselves.
“We focus on accepting yourself and loving yourself for who you are and accepting all your flaws,” Skaff said.
Skaff, a senior marketing student at WVU, said she started the club after experiencing difficulties with her own mental health.
“I had struggled a lot with my mental health the previous year to the point where it was pretty bad, and I just was thinking there aren't really that many clubs on campus. Like we have mental health clubs but not ones that you can really talk to, like, talk to people who are kind of going through similar things.”
Skaff said she hopes sharing her experience will help others who join the club.
Despite the club’s recent founding, Skaff said interest for the club has been high with about 40 people coming to their first meeting of the semester.
Skaff said many students come to the club looking to make friends, work on their mental health and talk to others about their struggles.
The Self Love Club meets once every two weeks. Half of the meetings are devoted to safe space conversations and the other half are devoted to light-hearted activities.
“When we have our safe space meetings the whole point is for people to share what they're going through and sometimes that can get a little deep,” she said.
Skaff said these meetings are a time for attendees to share their experiences in private.
“What happens in the meetings, stays in the meetings,” Skaff said.
In the first two meetings of the semester, attendees answered the question “What is one goal that you'd like to achieve for yourself for the semester?”
They then created vision boards outlining their individual goals for the year.
Skaff said future meetings will address topics such as, “What is something that you love about yourself and what is something that you don't?”, “What is a mental health goal you want to achieve?”, "Is there anything that you're kind of lying to yourself about?" and "What insecurity of yours holds you back the most?”
Dues to join the self love club are $10 per semester. For more information about the club and future meetings follow @theselfloveclub_wvu on Instagram or visit the club’s WVU Engage page.