After a sophomore year like no other, Mary Roush is preparing to end her tenure in the buckskins.
Mikel Hager’s selection as the new Mountaineer Mascot at the men's basketball game against Kansas State game marked the beginning of the end for Roush, but she will not be leaving empty handed.
“Being a Mountaineer has been the biggest honor I'll ever have in my lifetime. I've been able to travel the state of West Virginia, the place I was born and raised, and see places I've never seen before,” Roush said.
The sophomore from Mason County, West Virginia, was the third woman ever to be WVU’s mascot, preceded by Natalie Tennant in 1990 and Rebecca Durst in 2009, and the first freshman selected for the position.
While her tenure will go down in history books, it’s not the most important part of the position for Roush.
“It really didn’t matter at what age I won, or whether I was a boy or girl. My experience was amazing because the position of the Mountaineer is amazing,” Roush said.
During her one year tenure, Roush traveled the country for various sporting events, her favorite season being basketball season. She noted that the Pitt, Virginia Tech and Baylor games were unforgettable.
“I was very lucky to get every single appearance that I had, and I enjoyed every single second in the buckskins,” Roush said.
Additionally, Roush said she appreciated the position because it gave her an outlet to encourage children that had grown up in a rural community like she had.
“I got to go into an elementary school somewhere in West Virginia and tell those kids, as long as they worked hard, their dreams could come true — because that’s exactly what happened to me,” Roush said.
While the job was a lot to handle, Roush took mostly online classes to ease the workload.
“It’s a really, really big responsibility to be the Mountaineer, and you’ve just got to make time to be the Mountaineer, to be a student, and to be a good friend and colleague to your peers,” Roush said.
Hager will take over as the Mountaineer Mascot at the WVU spring football game on Saturday, April 22.
“My advice for Mikel would just to be to soak it all in and to, just be really proud of himself and own it. You know, it takes a lot to become a Mountaineer, and he's done it, so now it's all about just enjoying it and being awesome,” Roush said.