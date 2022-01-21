West Virginia University’s newest celebrity weighs just 11 pounds and 23 inches from nose to tail. Barley, a Flemish Giant rabbit, has been bringing joy to students on his walks around campus with his father, Alex Smith.
Smith, a senior double major in wildlife and fisheries and horticulture, said he fell in love with Barley “almost immediately” when they met at an animal shelter just over a year ago.
“I walked by his cage, and he came right up to the bars, stuck his nose out and wanted pet,” Smith said. “So it really was love at first sight. It was almost like he chose me.”
Smith and Barley frequently go on walks around campus, visiting Woodburn Circle, Towers and the Core Arboretum.
Smith is often asked how he is able to get a rabbit to tolerate being on a leash.
“Most of it just has to do with temperament. So if he's comfortable being played with and touched, it’s more likely he's willing to be put into a harness,”
Smith said Barley loves to lay on the steps of Martin Hall, eat the grass and dried leaves, and hop around in the dirt.
Yet, Smith and Barley aren’t the only ones who enjoy these walks. Students often approach the pair for the opportunity to meet Barley.
“People often comment that Barley gives them that extra serotonin they need to get through the day or they've had an exam that was tough and they get to come and play with Barley and pet him and it helps them relax,” Smith said.
For some students, Barley is also a reminder of their own pets.
“A lot of people who have pets at home see Barley and tear up. They're like, ‘Oh my god, it reminds me of my dog or my cat,’ or some of them have bunnies,” Smith said.
Smith recommends anyone who is interested in adopting a rabbit to look into local animal rehabilitators and shelters. While shelters typically have dogs and cats on display, many will also have rabbits in a backroom, he explained.
“There are a lot of really sweet bunnies that are looking for good homes and so if you have the resources to care and love for a rabbit forever, definitely adopting, I would say, is the way to go,” he said.
Smith also advised potential adopters not to expect every rabbit to be just like Barley.
“Rabbits have a personality that most people don't realize,” Smith said, adding that not all rabbits like to be touched, held or taken on walks.
“If you work with and gain the trust of your bunny, it can be an incredibly rewarding relationship,”
Smith’s touching relationship with Barley and the rabbit’s love of people has resonated with many students.
“He's an unofficial therapy animal for the people that come and play with him,” Smith said.
Smith even joked that WVU President E. Gordon Gee should give Barley an “honorary doctorate,” for his hard work.
To keep up with Smith and Barley you can follow Smith on Instagram or TikTok @plant.bastard.