Bubbles, a female king pigeon is the emotional support animal for a social work student at WVU.
Taylor Schwartz, a lifetime bird owner, adopted Bubbles two years ago amid the pandemic as a result of much research and a need for a companion.
When Schwartz first got Bubbles it took time for the bird to get acclimated and comfortable with her owner.
“You have to be very patient; I think it took I'd say six months to a year before she got like really, really cuddly with me. When we got her she was completely feral,” Schwartz said.
Bubbles also took some time nursing back to health when she was rescued due to a parasite. The experience of helping her grow and building a friendship was extremely rewarding for Schwartz.
Birds vary in temperament and needs based on species, but pigeons have been domesticated for thousands of years. Pigeons for the most part are quiet and low maintenance birds which make them great candidates for emotional support.
“Pigeons are very intelligent,” Schwartz said. “She can tell when I'm sad, I don't have to cry. She just knows, she comes over and sits next to me. They're very good at picking up emotions, they're great emotional support animals.”
Due to pigeons’ preference for horizontal surfaces, the cage in which Bubbles resides in is fit for a large dog. Bubbles is often dressed up in pigeon pants which serve as both fashion and a diaper.
The activities Bubbles indulges in are similar to dogs and cats like playing with toys, lounging and spending time with her owner.
“Bubbles, my pigeon, I feel like is a cat with wings, she likes to lay in the sun beam and kind of do her own thing,” Schwartz said.
When searching to find Bubbles, Schwartz came across the platform Palomacy, a Facebook group dedicated to pet pigeons, pet pigeon advice and adoptions.
“If you need advice on pigeon care, their information is amazing ... and they'll respond really quickly,” Schwartz said.
Due to her experience having Bubbles as a pet, Schwartz will always recommend pigeons to those looking for a pet.
“Whenever I talk to someone and they don't want a dog or a cat, but they want a loving pet, I always recommend a pigeon,” Schwartz said.
To keep up with Schwartz and Bubbles go to @bubblebathbirb on Instagram.