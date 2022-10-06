Each gameday in Morgantown, hundreds of football fans staying at the Hilton Garden Inn walk past an archway made of gold and blue balloons. The artist behind the design is WVU alumna Charlotte Kwofie.
Kwofie started out at WVU Potomac State, enrolled in the interior design program. Now, she leads a full-service event planning and decor company in Morgantown, Charlie K Events and Decor.
In college, she said she dreamed of becoming an interior designer, fueled by her obsession with HGTV shows.
“I started in the interior design program because I really wanted to be an interior designer. At one point I was obsessed with HGTV,” Kwofie said. “I did go through some family issues during that time, so that year was like a lot for me.”
Kwofie left her home in Canada to pursue higher education in the U.S.
“I came out here by myself — am still here by myself — so it was really difficult,” she said. “I had to take some time off of school because I was paying out of state and out of pocket the whole entire time.”
Despite the struggles Kwofie faced, she said she commends WVU for supporting her during her time in school.
“This school is really good with supporting their students, especially within the art programs,” Kwofie said. “I appreciate the professors. They helped out a lot. I had a lot of things going on with my family at that time.”
While Kwofie took a more nontraditional path in college, she would end up graduating from WVU with two degrees in event planning entrepreneurship and agricultural business.
These skills allow Kwofie to bring a lot to the table and make things easier for her clients.
“I can cover everything. I can do the decor. I can find a venue for you. I can find the caterer,” she said. “But if you don't need all of those things, we can customize it to your needs.”
Events are Kwofie’s opportunity to indulge in her creative side and make something unforgettable with her products.
“So my thing is always bringing somebody's vision to life, but also adding the fact that it's a piece that's timeless,” she said. “There's no real process of what I do. I just go with it. I keep in mind what they want, and I try to bring it to life.”
With every custom piece of Kwofie’s being truly one of a kind, she hopes to open herself up to her interior design dreams by opening a decor department.
“I can provide custom furniture or custom wall paintings or we can do your countertops or flooring. So it's the decor side of it,” Kwofie said. “And then I have the event planning side of it.”
Kwofie will be at this upcoming art walk sponsored by Main Street Morgantown Friday, Oct. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m.
More information on the event can be found on Main Street Morgantown’s Facebook Page.
To learn more about Kwofie’s business check out her Facebook page, Charlie K Events and Decor, or her Instagram @charliekevents.