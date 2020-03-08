Colson Glover, a sophomore neuroscience student from Lewisburg, was announced as the Mountaineer mascot for the 2020-21 school year on Saturday. Glover spoke with the Daily Athenaeum about his experiences leading up to and during the announcement.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What was your reaction when you were named a finalist?
“It’s funny because I was getting congratulated, and I was saying thank you, but I don’t think it honestly started sinking in until I started getting messages from former mascots, and they were saying, ‘Congratulations on being named No. 67; it’s going to be an amazing ride.’ Seeing my name next to the number 67, as far as the Mountaineer mascot 67, that’s when it started to sink in, and I was like, ‘Wow, dreams really do come true and I can do something that I have dreamed about forever.’ It’s truly becoming true, and it’s no longer a dream. It is starting to become reality.”
As one of the younger finalists, did you think the older students would possibly have a leg up?
“I wasn’t really sure, but one thing about it, I just tried to put my best application possible out there, and I had full faith the mascot committee would select the best possible candidate to be the Mountaineer. I am only 19 years old, and I knew there were obviously older candidates there, but I didn’t really think about it because, like I said, I wanted the best possible mascot to represent my University because regardless of who won, they would represent me as well being a Mountaineer student.”
Is it important for the Mountaineer to have a presence in southern West Virginia?
“Unfortunately, a lot of people in the southern half of our state can’t make it up to events at WVU as often simply because — for example, I live about three-and-a-half hours away from Morgantown, and unfortunately, a lot of people can’t afford or make time to come up here. So, I think it’s really important for the Mountaineer mascot to go to some of those southern counties and show the love and passion of the state and being a representative. There are so many people that love WVU that live far away from WVU, and I think it’s important for the mascot to go and share his pride with them.”
What’s the story behind you being named after Colson Hall?
“The story I was told was that — like I said earlier, I was a third-generation Mountaineer — my family was all girls until I was born, and I was the first male in my family that would carry on the Glover name to the next generation. My mom wanted to name me something unique, and she always said she didn’t want somebody else in my kindergarten class to have the same name as me, and my dad said Colson is a really unique name, and it has ties to the university that they love. The name stuck and I can say that I haven’t ran across another Colson since. It was a unique name that they wanted to name me after, had ties to the university that they loved and had a passion. I’m really fortunate; I guess it’s a pretty cool coincidence now that I get to be the mascot, and my name has ties to the University that I will be the mascot for.”
What are you most looking forward to as the Mountaineer?
“I think meeting as many people as possible. Like [2019-20 Mountaineer] Timmy [Eads] said, I want to go to every county, I want to go to the various alumni chapters throughout the United States. There are so many people I want to meet and share my love and passion for my state and the University with others. The old gold and blue and Mountaineer pride runs deep in any fan or within their veins, and I think I can share that passion with anybody I meet. I’m super excited to go out and show them the love I have for my state and University.”