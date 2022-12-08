There's a new furry friend roaming the halls of the Canady Creative Arts Center.
Daisy, a two-year-old Labradoodle, was recently named the official therapy dog of WVU's College of Creative Arts.
While on duty at the CCAC on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Daisy can be found in her blue vest alongside James Froemel, the college’s recruitment specialist, who cares for therapy dog.
Daisy’s job on campus is to be the comfort animal students can turn to in a time of stress, as well as to be a furry form of support students might need.
“A lot of students say, ‘I miss my dog and this helps,’” Froemel said. “This puppy here you can pet, it just kind of breaks everybody away from some of the stresses that exist with being a college student, being an artist, that you can just take a few minutes to forget about that.”
Daisy was initially brought to Hearts of Gold, a service dog training program on campus, to train as a traditional service dog but she was a natural therapy animal, said Froemel.
Housed in the Davis College, the Hearts of Gold program is run by the University and the nonprofit Human Animal Bond to give students hands-on experience with small animals. The service dogs trained in the program go on to serve military veterans free of charge.
Froemel contacted Hearts of Gold in fall of 2021 about a creative arts therapy animal and in April of 2022. Daisy was found to be a good match.
Although Daisy was training to become a service dog, Hearts of Gold found that Daisy would be better suited for a therapy job at the University.
“All of our dogs originally started off as service dogs in training,” Abigail McElwee, assistant trainer at Hearts of Gold, said. “If we know that they're not going to work out for service, we give them a career change to therapy work.”
Students interested in learning to train service or therapy dogs like Daisy, can register for A&VS 277, in which Daisy still takes part, or its prerequisite A&VS 276.
Daisy can be found online on her own Instagram page, @daisy_wvu, or with James Froemel in the CCAC lobby on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.