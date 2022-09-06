On a typical weekday, WVU students and employees whizz to and from campus navigating through traffic, pedestrians and Morgantown’s notorious mountainous terrain. These daily commutes are often disturbed by loud banging sounds and the sudden jostling of each unsuspecting vehicle that braves the city’s potholes.
These inescapable potholes are an unpleasant fact of life for most, but for McKeon Laws, they're a hobby.
Laws, a Ph.D. student in the University's genetics department, documents potholes across campus on his Instagram account, @wvupotholes. He said the account is meant to playfully inform community members about where to watch while driving.
“The vibe is supposed to be like I'm informing you like ‘Watch out for this.’ And then I'm being like, ‘Oh thank God, a pothole has been defeated, a pothole is filled,'" Laws said. "Potholes are like our enemy, and I'm here to shepherd you through Morgantown and these potholes."
Laws said he decided to start the account after hitting the same pothole multiple times and coming back one day to find it filled.
“I was like, ‘Oh my God, they're actually filling these things. I need to get pictures now,’” he said.
Shortly after, he made his first pothole post on June 5.
Many of the posts on the account are from near or even on WVU’s campus. Some are also from surrounding areas in Morgantown.
“I think the furthest away I've gone is like a 10-minute drive and that was because that pothole was insane. So like these are all within walking distance of most spots on campus. None of these are far away,” he said.
Not much about the Instagram account is serious. Each pothole is arbitrarily assigned a number and rated according to cost, size, depth and evasion or ease to dodge.
“Where I'm from the roads aren't nearly as potholey, like the road to pothole ratio is way higher here than anywhere else that I've lived for a long time,” Laws said. “So I would start jokingly saying to myself, ‘Oh, that's pothole number 54' ... I was like, ‘Wait, this is something that should probably just be shared with people.’ It's something I know every driver goes through here.”
Like the numbers, each pothole's corresponding cost is also meant for laughs.
“You know how you go over a bump sometimes and you’re like, ‘Oh damn, that sounds expensive’,” Laws said.
While Laws’ ratings for size, depth and evasion aren't based on specific measurements, they are based on his observations and comparisons to other potholes in the area.
“I'm kind of judging just off of what I've seen in terms of size and depth,” he said.
But while the account is intended to be funny, Laws also hopes that it will have a positive impact on the city and its residents.
“Hopefully this helps new people coming to Morgantown and people who've been here for a while,” he said.
When asked if he hoped the page would hold the city and the state accountable for filling the potholes, Laws said it would be ‘awesome’ but that his account would need a larger following.
“I think it's incredibly hard to hold a governing body accountable unless you have way more people involved,” he said.
With just under 150 followers and 18 posts, the account is still in its beginning stages. However, it has gained the attention of @dartywvu, a well-known account among WVU students.
“I think eventually there could definitely be an end goal or have some net good effect of someone in the city seeing this and saying ‘Wow, there's actually a problem, there's an account with X amount of posts on it. We should probably do something about it.’”
To follow the account or to submit a post go to @wvupotholes on Instagram.