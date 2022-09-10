Dawn West joined the Pride of West Virginia in 1983 as a freshman elementary education student. After taking a fifth year to complete her undergraduate degree and pursuing graduate school, she decided to continue making memories with the band and hasn’t stopped since.
Marching in the band through graduate school is uncommon but permitted as long as the member is enrolled in classes full-time. West found motivation to continue her studies even beyond completing her master’s degree in special education to remain an active member, taking evening classes towards other teaching certifications.
Although there is a limit to how many credits a student can earn in marching band, an exception is made for West, allowing her to continue her trumpet-playing days as an adult.
Now, 40 years later, West is still an integral member of the Pride, passing down decade-long traditions through generations of new marchers, including some from her own family.
During her seventh year, West’s brother played football for the Mountaineers, prompting her to stay in the band so she could cheer him on from the band stands.
“They’re just very sweet, protective of me kind of, like you would be with a grandmother, but yet, they treat me as one of them,” West said, discussing her relationship with other band members. “It’s just, the fact I’ve never left there, to me, it doesn’t feel like anything has changed. You know, I just meet new faces every year and have a whole new group of friends.”
During the day, West is a reading interventionist in Wetzel County. Once the school day is over, she commutes to Morgantown to participate in evening practices or events.
“I loved it that much,” West said, adding that the commute was sometimes difficult while she was still enrolled in night classes after finishing her master’s program.
“I’m a teacher, I get run down and tired, but, you know, I get to band camp or to band practice after school and it’s just so uplifting and energizing.”
West is not alone in her passion for marching band. Throughout her time in the Pride, she was able to march alongside both her niece and sister-in-law and cheer her brother on as he played WVU football.
She was able to buy her oldest niece her first trumpet, and they marched together for four years, creating memories they would look back on for years to come.
“It’s just really neat to think about how much fun we’ve had,” West said, reminiscing on bowl games she and a few of her family members participated in together, including one that her brother played in on the team.
In fact, West has gained family through her membership in the Pride. Her brother met his wife at a game he attended after he graduated because she marched in the same section as West.
Gamedays have held a special place in West’s heart, dating back to when her father was a football coach at a local high school.
“I grew up on football,” West said. “And I remember as a little kid, you know, at football games, like I couldn’t wait for the band to come on.”
She vividly remembers watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade as a child and looking forward to watching all of the marching bands. Little did she know that she would later perform in the event herself with the Pride in 2016.
West also loved the Pride growing up, thinking back to her first and only time at a home Mountaineer football game as a fan.
“The first time I ever saw them, I think I was only in seventh or eighth grade. I went with a friend whose sister’s boyfriend was in the drumline, and I was just blown away,” West said.
“I’d never seen that many people like that performing, so that’s when I was hooked. And you know, just having in my head … I have to be in that band.”
One of her fondest game day memories was riding through town with her car windows painted in spirit of the Mountaineers and yelling, “wake up Morgantown, it’s game day!”
“Just looking at old pictures, I forget about how much has changed over the years, how things used to be that I’ve always loved,” West said.
It was around her seventh year in the Pride when its former director, Don Wilcox began calling her “grandma.” Since then, the nickname has stuck, and West finds it incredibly endearing.
West shared that she loves spending time with fellow members of the trumpet section outside of practice, remembering times they had rented vans and attended away games as fans.
She also loves seeing different generations move through the program and getting the opportunity to play alongside old friends’ children.
“When I look back on my life, I’m happy the way it has turned out, like I have no regrets or anything because of all the wonderful people I’ve gotten to meet and you know, spend great times with, but it was never something that I had planned,” West said.
She added that the band has been like a big family for her.
“Now I’m grandma-age and I never got to have any kids. I wanted to have a lot of kids and I never did. Never married or had kids, and so I love being called grandma.”
There is no end in sight for West when it comes to the band, as she looks forward to continuing to make new friends and memories for many years to come.
“It’s just a great thing, like I don’t ever take it for granted. I’m always thankful and grateful that I am able to be a part of that like they’ve allowed me to do.”