West Virginia University’s campus community has grown since the start of summer, but not in the way one may think.
Two pollinator gardens were planted on the Downtown and Evansdale campuses earlier this summer, hosting native flowers to support local pollinator species like butterflies, moths and native bees.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the nation’s pollinator populations have declined due to invasive plants and diseases, habitat loss and climate change.
The USDA also estimates that the vast majority of agricultural crops and flowering plants rely on pollinators to bloom.
The University’s Office of Sustainability assembled the Sustainable Landscapes Committee in March with the goal of enhancing pollinator habitats on campus. The committee is comprised of students, staff and faculty members.
WVU conservation specialist Stephanie Toothman said that the committee was created following concerns that pollinator populations were declining.
“We’re really concerned that over 40% of them may go extinct in the next several years,” Toothman said. “So, this is our chance and our opportunity to find meaningful ways that we can help the challenge globally by taking it to our campus and by allocating space in our outdoor spaces to provide native plants that pollinators will thrive on, will feed off of and create offspring.”
The new gardens have done just that.
According to Toothman, the only two pollinator gardens are located past the Towers PRT station and between Field Hall and Life Sciences. However, she said her committee has plans to expand to other vacant space on campus.
“There is a third area near the Evansdale Crossing that we're going to look at, and by this fall we would like to get our sustainability landscapes committee as well as recruit student volunteers to come out and help us redevelop this area and establish it as another pollinator garden,” Toothman said.
An objective of the new gardens is to utilize vacant spaces for beautification and functionality.
Toothman said the gardens are not only a resource for native pollinators and flowers but also for the campus community.
“We kind of look at this as that jump-off point where we can utilize these gardens to not only be aesthetically pleasing and look beautiful but as an educational tool too,” Toothman said. “We would love to have students and classes come to take a look at them. We were even thinking about labeling all of the different species so that folks can learn about them and study them right and get a better understanding of why they're important and why it's so important on our campus.”
The committee invites the campus community to volunteer with the development of the third pollinator garden that will be introduced this fall and located near Evansdale Crossing.
Those who are interested can become a member of the Office of Sustainability on iServe.
Members will be notified when the Office posts to request help with the new garden.
For other information on campus efforts to increase its sustainability, students can go to WVU’s Sustainability website.