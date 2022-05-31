A new dessert shop is thinking outside the box by serving late-night cereal options.
Day & Night Cereal Bar, located at 469 High Street, opened up this past month and is now serving a variety of cereal options late into the night.
Currently, Day & Night Cereal Bar is open from noon to 10 p.m. on the weekdays and noon to midnight on the weekends. When students are back for the school year they hope to stay open until 2 a.m.
This new addition to High Street opened on April 30th, 2022, and they are serving breakfast cereal bowls as well as milkshakes using limited-edition and nostalgic cereal.
The Day & Night Cereal Bar here in Morgantown is part of a chain that originally started out as a food truck in Los Angeles.
“So, it started with the food truck and he [Karmon DuPree] was good friends with my sister's fiance Greg Robinson growing up. The first brick and mortar was in Charlotte,” said Roy Booker, co-owner of the High Street location. “Somebody came in and made a TikTok; we didn't even know they were making the TikTok. It just went viral.”
This TikTok would be what got the second co-owner, Shawny Badger, on board and ignited the idea of bringing Day & Night to Morgantown.
Badger was in Virginia Beach when he first saw the viral video of Booker’s Charlotte location. A mutual friend helped connect Badger and Booker, and the duo got to work planning another location
Both Booker and Badger had past history in Morgantown and are familiar with the city.
“We’re different. We’re out of the box,” said Booker, “I would say you can't really brand this because we bring in the product. It's not really seen in Morgantown. There used to be cereal milkshakes at Tailpipes, but we stepped it up a little by going crazy with the toppings. They [Tailpipes] kind of had a selective menu.”
Comparisons between Tailpipes and Day & Night Cereal Bar are being made by older WVU students.
“The uniqueness of the milkshakes is very similar to Tailpipes. The big thing Tailpipes had different though is that it was actually food too versus Day & Night which is just breakfast sweets,” said Holly Ann Rossanna, WVU student and customer.
While that may be true, Rossanna said she enjoyed the more youthful atmosphere of the cereal bar paired with its excellent customer service.
“The Day & Night logo makes it feel like a late night thing similar to insomnia cookies, but it has a fun, almost youthful feel to it just from the menu and all the cereal boxes,” said Rossanna. “As soon as you’re there, all the guys that work there are so welcoming and were great at explaining everything to us.”
While Day & Night could serve as a late night snack spot for WVU students, Booker and Badger are mainly focused on fostering a space for people of all ages to come and enjoy cereal and milkshakes in hopes of putting their shop on the map.
“All the people that come to visit Morgantown, students and family, we want this place to be one of those places where when you come to town you have to come here. You have come see it,” Badger said.
Due to the family ties that started this business, Badger and Booker are hoping to foster a family-friendly environment.
“Here, we really are like family. From 8 to 88, you can bring your child or your grandma; everybody loves milkshakes,” Booker said.
When discussing the environment of Day & Night, Skylar Zopfi, a customer, said, “It's very nice. They're like your family. It's just really nice, especially because it's milkshakes.”
Badger and Booker are hoping to get the community involved in many summer events and have even thought of events for when students come back in the fall.
According to Booker, the shop hopes to do some events over the summer involving the Children's Hospital and 'Bring Your Dog Day' with doggy treat bowls.
“Homecoming week we plan on doing a spirit week like back in high school where each day is a different theme. Like you dress up as your favorite cereal character you get $2.00 off your shake,” Booker said.
For those with dietary restrictions, Day & Night offers lactose-free ice cream on Saturdays as well as non-dairy milk alternatives like almond and oat milk every day.
“If you want the dairy free option, get here as early as you can,” Badger said, since the lactose-free ice cream is in high demand on the weekends.
For more information on their hours and upcoming events, the cereal bar can be reached on Instagram at @dayandnight.wv.