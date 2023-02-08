For the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, YITTY, Lizzo’s shapewear brand, named after her childhood nickname, highlighted five reproductive rights activists to represent the brand.
According to YITTY’s website, their mission is to be a size-inclusive brand that works off ideas of effortless self-love and confidence, making sure that each piece celebrates every body.
Morgantown's Ash Orr, a transgender and reproductive justice organizer, was one of the five chosen.
“I just use my skill sets and privilege to try to educate folks on what's going on in our legislative body, as well as help keep my community as safe and informed as possible,” Orr said.
They are an open and proud trans individual who was mobilized to get involved in response to attacks on Roe v. Wade and LGBTQ+ rights in the state.
“As an abortion patient and a queer trans person I needed to get involved,” Orr said. “All of this has been a self learning journey. I've also had great mentors … to guide me into living my truth and to finding my confidence and being willing to speak out for those who do not have the opportunity or the safety to do so.”
One of YITTY’s producers had been following Orr’s activism, especially around abortion and reproductive rights. He reached out to Orr over email asking if they would work with the brand on its ‘My body is nobody’s business’ campaign.
Orr said they were very excited to get involved with Lizzo’s brand.
“I gotta tell you at first I was like, ‘Is this real?’” they said.
Orr said YITTY made their experience safe and welcoming, giving each activist the space to speak openly about their individual lived experiences.
“I felt so comfortable sharing being an abortion patient and being a trans individual in West Virginia,” Orr said. “To be able to be a part of this project on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade really meant a lot to me as a trans person and as well as someone who has had an abortion.”
They got to share their unique intersection with reproductive justice and the LGBTQ+ community, something Orr believes to often be overlooked.
“I think a lot of folks whenever they think about abortion care and reproductive justice, they only see it as cis women's and a cis woman's problem,” Orr said. “The reality is that trans individuals have abortions, queer individuals have abortions, and I work very hard in the organized activism that I do to help break down and reconstruct those narratives.”
More than just advocating for the larger community of individuals who have abortions, Orr and YITTY hope to show people that personal presentation is valid and unwrite stereotypes within the media.
“I do wish to validate folks. If you're non binary, you don't have to look a certain way. If you're a trans male or trans female, you do not have to look a certain way. Present yourself how you are comfortable, because you're valid. You are valid no matter what.”
The outpouring of support and positive responses Orr received after their pictures and interview were published, made them grateful to have their voice uplifted by such a large brand.
“I'm just an individual from West Virginia, and I'm just trying to do my best to keep my community safe,” Orr said.
Orr added that positive responses they received from those needing representation on social media were especially rewarding.
“It's wild, I'm so thankful that these individuals feel safe coming to me. One individual actually messaged me saying, ‘Seeing you on here gave me the confidence to come out to my family,’” Orr said. “I told the folks after filming there, 'If this project helps just one person feel less alone in my state, I've done my job.'”
Ash is active on their Twitter @ash_in_wv and their Instagram @ash.in.wv.
They also have a SubStack, Ash in West Virginia, informing subscribers about current local politics.