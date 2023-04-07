Abby Bowman, a Morgantown native, is creating a mobile art gallery to share work from different Appalachian artists with communities across the region.
The gallery, called “ARTtrek, Masterpieces on the move,” was developed as part of Bowman’s capstone project for a fine arts degree at Shepherd University.
Functioning as a repurposed box trailer, ARTtrek’s mission is to connect communities to the arts.
Bowman said the gallery also puts the works of emerging artists on public display.
“There are many West Virginian artists and emerging artists who inspired me to create the ARTtrek. There needs to be more options for these talented artists for display and that was a driving factor for the ARTtrek,” Bowman said.
Passionate about both Appalachia and West Virginia, Bowman said she believes the work of local artists is important in telling regional stories of survival, ingenuity, community and heritage.
“I truly believe there is great potential for our beautiful state and our Appalachian communities,” Bowman said. “ARTtrek matters because the goal is to help change any negative narratives towards the region—to tell Appalachian stories of survival, ingenuity, community, and heritage.”
Bowman said she has always been drawn to public art and has worked on murals, painting reliefs, installation art and sculptures. She believes that there is great potential for the state and communities to enact change and progress through art.
“As I was figuring out what kind of art I wanted to pursue– I was also completing my minor in business,” she said. “I have a very creative yet business-oriented mind, so this box trailer idea really was just a perfect fit for combining all of my skills.”
Bowman said her parents were also a source of inspiration for ARTtrek.
Bowman’s mother, Nikki Bowman Mills, owns New South Media that runs publications like WV Living Magazine.
She said her professors at Shepherd University were also sources of inspiration, including art history professor Chris Coltrin and assistant professor of art and 3D fabrication Kay Dartt.
“Since my freshman year, [my professors] have encouraged thinking outside the box,” she said. “The program is very helpful towards student’s passions and interests.”
While working on her capstone, Bowman said she felt impacted as an artist, entrepreneur and student.
She has connected with many other local artists and venues for potential displays in the future. The project has emphasized how many talented artists exist within the state.
She said that the ARTtrek is more than just her capstone art project, but something she’ll be continuing after graduation.
“This project has proven a lot of trust within myself and my capabilities regardless of other people’s approvals,” she says. “Which I think has been the biggest and most important impact.”
Bowman will eventually be moving ARTtrek through the state. She will be holding a capstone show and the first exhibit on April 7-8 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Alma Bea in Shepherdstown, West Virginia. The exhibit will feature Shannon Thomas’ “Shepherds Mill” and Bowmans’ sculptures “Quilts.”
Eventually, Bowman plans to make her way to Morgantown and host the ARTtrek at the downtown Arts Walks.
ARTtrek will also have an exhibit featuring The Shepherd University Visual Arts Collective exhibit “Flesh” the following weekend.
For more information on ARTtrek visit thewvartist.com and to see progress photos and information visit Bowman's social media’s @arttrekwv. For more information on events, reach out to arttrekwv@gmail.com.