After three years, Morgantown Pride will return this weekend with a variety of public events, including its first pride parade.
Ash Orr, president of Morgantown Pride, said attendees can expect a diverse crowd, including local vendors, politicians and resource organizations.
“I know Delegate Walker is going to be participating, as is Katie Fallon, who’s running for house of delegates,” Orr said.
The Morgantown Pride Parade will kick-off Saturday at 7 p.m. at the corner of Willey Street and North High Street, ending at the bottom of High Street.
Those interested in participating in the parade are advised to arrive at 5:30 p.m. for line up. Spectators will be permitted to line up along the sides of High Street.
On Sunday, a block party will take place at the Morgantown Farmers Market on at 1 p.m. The event ends at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by an after party held at Vice Versa beginning at 8 p.m.
The block party will feature live performances from Drag Artists as well as local bands Intoxicated Zen, Natural Rat and Tony From Bowling.
Morgantown Pride is working to ensure the safety of those who wish to attend the events, according to Orr. He said they have been in close contact with the Morgantown Police Department, who will maintain a presence throughout the duration of the event.
“We would much rather err on the side of caution, have plans in place and make sure that we have safety and security throughout the events, that way folks can feel safe and confident,” Orr said.
Morgantown Pride also has several volunteers who they plan to station throughout both events in order to keep a close eye out for confrontation or suspicious activity. Every volunteer has been trained in de-escalation tactics as well as recognizing confrontational behavior.
For more information about the events or the organization Morgantown Pride advises that those who are interested visit their website, Facebook or Instagram.
Those in need or resources can reach out to the organization through their social media or through their email, morgantownwvpride@gmail.com.
Students in need of resources can contact the WVU LGBTQ+ center.