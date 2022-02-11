ABC’s hit reality TV shows "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are popular nationwide, but the show has more relevance for Morgantown than you might think.
Since The Bachelor’s beginning in 2002 and The Bachelorette’s beginning in 2003 there have only been a handful of contestants from West Virginia. Most of those cast from West Virginia have been on the show in recent years. Many have garnered significant online followings from their appearances on the show.
Emily Maynard 2011-2012
Emily Maynard was among the first people from the Mountain State to appear on the show.
Maynard, who was born and raised in Morgantown, first competed in 2011 on season 15 of The Bachelor starring Brad Womack.
Maynard was the winner of the season, which ended in a proposal. The couple broke up several months later, according to a 2011 People Magazine article.
Later Maynard became the star of season eight of The Bachelorette in 2012. At the close of her season, Maynard chose Jeffrey Holm and the pair was engaged. ABC News reported the couple’s split in 2012.
Two years later in 2014 Maynard married her husband Tyler Johnson. Today she has 636k followers on her Instagram @emilygmaynard.
Jacqueline Trumbull 2018
A few years later Jacqueline Trumbull, another Morgantown native, appeared in 2018 on season 22 of The Bachelor starring Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Trumbull left the show during week seven right before hometown dates, unsure that the relationship would be able to survive her years in graduate school. Trumbull is now a clinical psychology Ph.D. student at Duke University.
Trumbull has 46.5K followers on her Instagram @trumbullina.
Tyler Cottrill 2020
Another recent contestant from West Virginia was Tyler Cottrill. Cottrill is an attorney and a native of Gassaway, West Virginia.
Cottrill’s time on the Bachelor was brief as he was eliminated on week one of season 16 of The Bachelorette by Bachelorette Claire Crawley in 2020.
Cottrill is also a West Virginia University alumni and a graduate of the WVU College of Law.
Recently, Cottrill was engaged to Taylor Broadwater, another West Virginia University alumni in October of 2021. The couple had their first child in July of 2021.
Cottill has 15.4K followers on his Instagram @tkcowboy_.
Alicia Halloway 2021
Alicia Halloway, a professional dancer born in Morgantown, appeared on season 25 of the Bachelor starring Matt James in early 2021. Halloway was eliminated during the first week.
Halloway currently dances for the Dance Theatre of Harlem, but she trained at local Morgantown studios including the Morgantown Dance Studio and the Kate and Company Studio, according to her page on the Dance Theatre of Harlem’s website.
Halloway was also the first runner up in the 2019 Miss West Virginia pageant.
Halloway has 24.2K followers on her Instagram @aliciaholloway_.