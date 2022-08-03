Welcome Week is just around the corner with over 50+ activities for new and returning students in the following weeks.Here are some of the most exciting events and opportunities taking place during this year’s Welcome Week:
Residence Hall Move-In Days
Students can move-in during their scheduled time slot between Thursday, August 11 through Saturday, August 13.
Students must reserve a time slot to ensure as smooth a move-in process as possible for all residents. The deadline to register is Wednesday, August 3.
Thursday, August 11th
Soccer Game: If you’re ready to show your Mountaineer spirit after moving in, be sure to put on your best blue and gold to attend the WVU Women’s Soccer vs. Pitt home game at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium from 3 - 5 p.m.
Saturday, August 13th
Pool Party: After a long move-in day, be sure to head over to the WVU Recreation Center from 4 - 9 p.m. to cool off in the aquatics area. You can also check out the hot tub at this luau-inspired event. Take a look outside so you don’t miss the slip and slide!
Welcome Week Cookouts: If you’ve racked up an appetite after splashing around the Rec Center or moving-in, be sure to stop by the Mountainlair Green or the Rec Center & Rec Fields from 6 - 8 p.m. to grab something to eat during the Welcome Week Cookouts
Sunday, August 14th
Movie Night: The Mountaineer MovieFest will take place after the student organization fair from 7 - 9 p.m. YOU get to choose the movie so be sure to cast your vote on @WestVirginiaU’s Instagram story starting August 2nd.
Monday August 15th
Job Fair: There will be a Back-to-School Job Fair from noon - 3 p.m. at the Rec Center near the upper basketball courts. You can learn about the many opportunities available to you this semester!
Monday Night Lights: For all incoming freshman, be sure to join your class at Milan Puskar Stadium from 7 - 10 p.m. Students will get the chance to hang out on the Mountaineer Field, meet fellow classmates, sign the 2026 class flag, watch a personal Pride of West Virginia performance and assemble with your class into the state of West Virginia for your class picture! Doors to the event open at 7 p.m. There will be activities on the field until the program begins at 8:30 p.m. Students will enter through the southwest tunnel of the stadium.
Tuesday, August 16th
FallFest: FallFest is back after a two year hiatus! Head out to the Evansdale Recreation Fields and Mountaineer Midway around 6 p.m. to jam out with your fellow mountaineers and enjoy a retro-themed event around the outside and inside of the Student Rec Center. Details about performers and entrance information will be released later this week.
Thursday August 18th
Live music, beverages & food will be provided by the Center for Black Culture and Research by staff for their annual Belmear Welcome Back BBQ. Come out from noon - 3 p.m. to see the building and meet staff.
From 4 - 6 p.m. at Mountaineer Minigolf commuter and transfer students will have a chance to mingle. Students must RSVP to mallory.sisler@mail.wvu.edu
The Chill Zone
Come escape the outdoors and relax with WELLWVU. To prepare for the busy semester WELLWVU will give you tools to help you stay on track with studying, sleeping and managing your stress all while taking part in indoor arts and crafts. You can look up the days, times and locations of these events here.
Student Organization Fairs
There will be three Student Org Fairs throughout welcome week. Be sure to check out at least one fair to find a way to get involved on campus! You can look up the days, times and locations of these fairs here.
Graduate Student Events
New graduate student orientation (in addition to specific program orientation sessions) will take place Monday, August 15 from 3 - 4:30 p.m. via Zoom and hosted by the Office of Graduate Education and Life (OGEL). Register for the event here.
All graduate students can join faculty and staff Friday, August 19 from 3 - 5 p.m.for the Graduate Student Welcome Picnic at the Mountainlair Plaza. Go out and unwind after the first week of classes!