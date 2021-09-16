Mylan Park will be hosting Mountaineer Comic-Con, a pop-culture themed convention similar to San Diego’s Comic Con, from Sept. 24-26.
There will be 30 guests at the event including Emily Swallow from Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ Kyle Shute from Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ and several cast members of ‘The Walking Dead.’
Tickets can be purchased online at mountaineercomiccon.com, or at the Mylan Park gate on the weekend of the event.
“The community has needed an event like this for some time. People drive hours to go to events like this and it's time that people, in the area, can just drive across town,” said David Plavi, the promoter of Mountaineer Comic-Con.
Plavi is expecting about 5,000 people to attend Mountaineer Comic-Con.
“Our hope is that it can become an annual event and gain momentum and backing from the community that it will bring thousands of people into the area, helping local businesses; small and large,” he said.
Mason Jar BBQ & Saloon and Fruition Bowls & Brews will provide food at the event, along with several small vendors.
Masks are not required, but highly encouraged, at Mountaineer Comic-Con, except for during meet and greets with celebrity guests.