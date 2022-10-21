West Virginia University’s Mountaineer mascot is competing in the inaugural National Mascot Hall of Fame awards for the titles of “College Mascot Greatest Community Impact” and “Best College Live Human Program.”
“Our Mountaineer is one like none other because across the country most of the mascots are characters and they don't speak and you don't see their face,” Sonja Wilson, senior advisor of the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said.
This is the first time the Mascot Hall of Fame is hosting these awards. The contest allows major league, minor league, collegiate, high school, corporate and independent mascots to compete against other mascots of the same level.
The Mountaineer is competing against Auburn University’s Aubie the Tiger, Valparaiso University’s Beacon and Blaze, Ohio State University’s Brutus the Buckeye, James Madison University’s Duke Dog, UNC Wilmington’s Sammy C. Hawk and University of Tennessee’s Smokey for the greatest college community impact award.
For the best live human program, WVU’s mascot is facing Stephen F. Austin State University’s Lumberjack and the University of Notre Dame’s Leprechaun.
In order to compete for these awards, the Mountaineer was selected by the Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee.
Voting opened Wednesday, Oct.19, and will remain open until Saturday, Nov. 12.
Anyone can vote online for their favorite mascots in each category and level. Each person can only vote once per day by entering their name and valid email address. Winners will be named based 100% on public voting.
The award winners will be announced Saturday, Nov. 19 during a livestream event from the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. Each winner will be presented with a “Golden Reggy,” a trophy statue of the Mascot Hall of Fame’s official mascot.
“Our Mountaineer has a face, they have a personality, and they go to everything they are, and they not only represent sporting events, but they represent our college and our state,” Wilson said. “Our Mountaineer stands for the strength and courage that all West Virginians have.”
To find more information or to vote visit the National Mascot Hall of Fame website.