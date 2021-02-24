Mountaineer Roasting Company has opened its doors for coffee service for the first time since March 2020, when its Evansdale Crossing location shutdown due to COVID-19.
In a brand new location on 1053 Maple Drive, the soft opening took place on Feb. 8, after a long period of being closed for in-person business.
“We’re just really excited to be open again. It was a very long wait. We signed our lease here in March last year,” said owner and head roaster Rusty Isaacs. “We were hoping to be open midsummer, and then we didn’t even start construction until August, and we didn’t get finished until right before Christmas.”
Isaacs hopes to announce a grand opening with food and bar service soon.
The addition of food will be new to the Mountaineer Roasting Company’s menu. Food options will consist of breakfast sandwiches, grab-and-go items and shareable options, such as charcuterie.
Isaacs said the plan for the menu is, “simple, but well done.”
In order to achieve this goal, Isaacs said that Mountaineer Roasting Company plans to use high-quality ingredients found locally, such as bread from the Phoenix Bakery.
“Even though [the menu] might be fairly simple to prepare, it’ll hopefully be a little bit better than what people are accustomed to,” Isaacs said.
Mountaineer Roasting Company’s focus on quality extends past its product and to the overall customer experience as well. Isaacs emphasized the importance of creating an inviting and friendly atmosphere.
“I think that plays into the kind of service thing too, where sometimes specialty coffee can come off as either people can see it as either intimidating or take it as the people are being snobby about it,” Isaacs said. “We hope that the space is kind of, like, warm and welcoming and not sterile.”
Customers seem to be taking to the new atmosphere and location of Mountaineer Roasting Company.
“They always have the nicest staff, their baristas are highly trained and it is noticeable that they understand the art of coffee from the first sip,” said Samantha Goette, a sophomore voice performance student.
Goette also described some of her favorite drinks to order from Mountaineer Roasting Company.
“My favorite is a London Fog. I ask for the ratios inverted with more milk, less water and sub for oat milk,” Goette said, ”Everything is wonderful from their espresso to the hot chocolate.”
In addition to opening for food service, Mountaineer Roasting will also be opening its bar.
Isaacs said that the coffee shop can only host 25 people at a time due to COVID-19. In the future, however, Isaacs hopes to have tap takeovers, music and community events taking place.
Another development for the coffee shop’s new location is the construction of an outdoor seating area, which Isaacs hopes will be a patio with several tables and a colorful mural.
While the coffee shop is no longer on campus and therefore no longer immediately accessible to students, Isaacs said that it is now accessible to the adults of Morgantown, in a convenient location with free parking.
Isaacs also said that he is very happy with the new space and is optimistic for its future as a place designed specifically for Mountaineer Roasting Company, more so than its original location.
“As much as I really do love a good dive bar or a comfy coffee shop, I felt like in order to fully reflect the mission that we have as a company, the space had to fit that, as well as the service and the product,” he said.