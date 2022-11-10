This year marks 75 years of Mountaineer Week, an annual celebration of West Virginia University and the region that surrounds it.
“If you think about Appalachian food, music, crafts, quilts, storytelling … all of those things have a relevance to the culture and history of West Virginia and ultimately Mountaineer Week,” Sonja Wilson, senior advisor of the Mountaineer Mascot Program, said.
Wilson organized Mountaineer Week for 30 years from 1989 to 2019 when she retired from the role.
“The memories and the students that I made friendships with, with Mountaineer Week, they’re lasting,” she said.
This year’s anniversary is special to Wilson who looks back fondly on her time organizing the event.
“I feel like I had a little part of that in there. You know it is a celebration of the state of West Virginia and our culture and heritage, and that's something that I've always really liked,” she said.
Although Wilson can remember decades of Mountaineer Weeks celebrations, the event’s history goes even further back.
The tradition was started by a group of students in 1947 as a single-day event to promote a WVU football game.
In 1948, a year after the inaugural event, the festivities included a parade down High Street and in 1949, the first beard growing competition was held.
The event continued to grow over the years with the first Mr. and Ms. Mountaineer competition being held in 1962, but the event didn’t become a week-long event until 1972, the same year that Mountaineer Week Craft Fair, the week’s hallmark event, was added.
Several years later, in 1977, the first quilt show took place beginning another of Mountaineer Week’s well-known traditions.
Today, Mountaineer Week features a variety of food, music, contests and more, many of which are centered around West Virginia and Appalachian culture.
“I absolutely love being from West Virginia, and I think it's great that a major university like WVU that has so many out-of-state students really takes pride in our state and being in Appalachia,” Rachel Johnson, student chair of Mountaineer Week, said.
Johnson is part of the University’s current group of organizers working to continue on the Mountaineer Week legacy for years to come.
“West Virginia is the only state that is fully encompassed in the region of Appalachia, and so I think we have a really unique experience here to tap into that culture and share it with people who may not be from West Virginia,” she said.
While the week has a strong regional focus, people from both in and out of state participate in the festivities.
“I really like Mountaineer Week and I especially think for out of state students it’s a good experience to really get the whole like aspect culture of Appalachia,” Chloe den Uijl, a history and anthropology student from Texas, said.
Den Uijl also participated in Mountaineer Week last year and was one of the winners of the annual photo contest. This year, she's competing again and hoping for another win.
Mountaineer Week events are free and open to the community but for now, students are the primary focus.
“It is a community event and it’s a statewide event," Wilson said. "I think it's one of the biggest events that [is] held in the state. But it is an event that is for our WVU students."
This goal of centering students in Mountaineer Week is something that Johnson is focusing on, and she hopes will continue in the future.
“I hope in 75 years that we’re celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mountaineer Week,” Johnson said. “I think that in the last few years we’ve really tried to shift it to have more of a student focus, and so I hope that that student focus continues to be at the center of the Mountaineer Week experience.”