With all Mountaineers now forced indoors, WVU has been relying upon its IT services more than ever in the last few weeks.
The mass conversion of classes to online formats has been taxing on both students and professors in many ways. Countless students have reported difficulty learning outside of the classroom due to being unable to receive the personal instruction they once had with their instructors.
Many professors, meanwhile, are taking their first steps into giving online lectures and are faced with the challenge of formatting content that wasn’t originally intended to be taught over the computer screen.
“The past three weeks have been an incredibly high-stress environment,” said Vicki Smith, executive director of WVU ITS Customer and Communications Services, in an email. “We’ve been working in excess of 16- to-18-hour days to ensure the transition went smoothly.
Changes were made to WVU’s systems to ensure the spring semester could press on without major incident, with one of the biggest changes being the expansion of WVU’s bandwidth capacity, including the addition of two 10-gigabyte circuits.
The increase in bandwidth was also essential to WVU hospitals and other related clinics that rely on the ITS internet services and have been converting to telemedicine at an increasing rate. Telemedicine, otherwise known as telehealth, is the emerging trend of relaying medical information and care to patients over online or telecommunication formats.
ITS also aided in the transition through the creation of a VPN, or virtual private network, which allowed WVU employees to access the University’s key systems from their homes.
“While it has always been possible, the challenges of accessing all of my office ‘stuff’ remotely was limiting. However, with the VPN and other accommodations the ITS staff have made, it's almost like I’m in the office,” said Frank Robbins, program coordinator for WVU’s Institute of Technology, in an email.
Other efforts included supporting Teaching and Learning Commons, which administrates the online streaming service of Zoom that has been crucial for many classes to function over the online transition. ITS has also been providing aid for instructors through training and the conversion of final exams from scantron tests into an online format.
It has even gone so far as to hire extra student workers, so it can offer extended support hours.
Classes weren’t the only thing that were converted online, however. Several WVU events that were traditionally held on-campus have been carefully changed to interactions over the web rather than simply shut down.
One of these was Decide WVU Day, which had been rebranded as Virtual Decide WVU. The online event had more than 3,700 attendants and received close to 900 one-on-one conferences between aspiring students and professors, Smith said.
The page for the event itself is still up and offers the ability for students to watch replays of the live event, as well as schedule appointments with staff or even to talk with a current WVU student.
The University’s Junior Preview Day was also held online earlier this week, which had three separate sessions and tallied more than 1,000 participants, Smith said.
Smith said all of these achievements were done under the strain of having to largely work from their home offices, which deprived ITS workers of many of their usual resources. Despite this, Smith said the system was “robust and functional” and is confident in her division’s ability to continue supporting the university.
“ITS works closely with the University’s senior leadership to continuously anticipate what may be needed next during this ever-changing situation,” she said.