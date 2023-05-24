West Virginia University graduate student Micheal Robinson is releasing his first jazz album, fully produced and performed by students, this summer.
The jazz album, called “Sounds of the Past | A Requiem,” is a suite composed of seven movements.
Robinson wrote the album in dedication to his father who passed away three years ago.
“It’s been a very emotional process on top of a very freeing process because each different movement encompasses different facets of my relationship with him and different facets of his personality,” Robinson said.
Robinson said that the album has a theme of “dual representation” with elements of “light and shadow” throughout.
“[Movement two] Oak and pine is the recognition of my father as a carpenter, and I remember a conversation that we had had when I was a kid about whether burning oak or pine in a wood stove was better for providing warmth for the house in the winter,” Robinson said. “I reflected upon aspects of my childhood that would serve me to provide warmth for my own family in the future.”
Robinson plays the trumpet throughout the album’s horn line, which also includes performances from a few other WVU students, like Ethan Spencer on trombone and Luke Mazure on saxophone.
The rhythm section, made up of piano, bass and drums, was played by jazz pedagogy graduate students, including pianist Alton Wong, bassist Artur Carneiro and drummer Joseph Boulos.
Cj Rhen, who recently graduated from WVU as a jazz performance major, engineered and recorded the album.
“The mixing process never really finishes until you decide you’re happy with it,” Rhen said.
Rhen is now in the process of making the tracks blend together to create fluid music.
In addition to mixing the music and putting the instrument tracks together, Rhen listens to each finished song with headphones and in the car to create “the best listening experience for everyone.”
Robinson said that he had been writing the album from September 2022 until February 2023. Rhen said that they finished recording the album during the second week of May.
“It is an interesting album because all this music gets very emotional especially in the recording session,” Rhen said. “You can see the meaning in Michael’s playing and everyone’s playing. As soon as the music would happen, it would go from jokes to something serious.”
Rhen is also working on his own album while playing for Aristotle Jones, a touring band. His other work can be found on his website.
Robinson said that he received composition lessons from Alton Merrell, an assistant professor of piano, and additional help from Robert Sears, an assistant professor of trumpet.
“They were invaluable to making sure that I had all the tools necessary to succeed,” Robinson said.
Robinson plans to release “Sounds of the Past | A Requiem” on June 18 on all major music streaming platforms. His music can also be found through his Facebook and Instagram @m_d.robinson.