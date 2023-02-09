WVU’s Muslim Students Association hosted a “try on a hijab” booth in the Mountainlair on Thursday to celebrate World Hijab Day.
While World Hijab Day was officially on Feb. 1, MSA held the event at a later time due to shipping delays of materials.
Shahd Hanif, MSA’s president, said the event's main objective was to educate students on the hijab and why it is worn.
“The whole idea behind it is to educate people about why Muslim women wear the hijab, what it is, it’s not just covering your hair, and allowing them to step in our shoes, to see how it feels if you put it on and what it looks like,” Hanif said.
At the booth, students were invited to pick a fabric color of their choice and have an MSA member put a hijab on them.
The booth offered brochures containing information on the hijab and its significance. Various snacks were also available to students.
Additionally, students could try on a thobe, a garment typically worn by Muslim men.
Gina Reeves, a sports and adventure media student, was one of many students who decided to try on a hijab.
“It felt really comfortable. Slightly out of place, obviously, but I liked it a lot, actually. I didn’t think I’d like it that much,” Reeves said.
Nada Mikky, MSA’s public relations chair, said having events like the hijab booth is important because it increases awareness of Muslim culture across campus.
“As a hijabi, it would be more comfortable for me for people to know what this means, what hijab means, so that they don’t judge me by the way I am dressing without understanding why I am dressing this way, or just for any hijabi that we are surrounded with,” Mikky said. “It’s really important for them, so that people know the purpose behind this. It’s not oppression. It’s just religious. And most of the time, it’s girls’ choice.”
To learn more about MSA, visit their Instagram, @msawvu, or their Facebook. To get involved in the organization, visit their WVU Engage site.