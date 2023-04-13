Nashville based musician Kevin Major, a Morgantown native and WVU alumni, is paying tribute to the area that shaped him in his most recent releases.
With a career in music spanning decades, Major got his start in music at the age of 12 and began writing songs of his own. He began playing in bands at the age of 16 and from then on he stuck with his musical habits and expanded his catalog.
Major played in rock bands and later grew into a country style due to his attraction to the storytelling elements of country music.
His most recent songs — “West by God Virginia” and “Jerry Alan West” — encapsulate a feeling of home, good memories, friends and family for him.
Major released “West by God Virginia” as a sentimental homage to the state in December 2022.
“You can offer your time, your treasure or your talent,” Major said. “What I offered, at least in this case, was my time and hopefully my talent to try to contribute to something that might help the state.”
Initially, Major was hesitant to take on the challenge of writing a song about West Virginia because of the impact John Denver has had on songs about the state.
“‘West by God Virginia,’ specifically, was a labor of love, but I was really afraid to write that song,” Major said. “I’m not suggesting this is ‘Country Roads,’ or anything like that, but this is my version of West Virginia, and I wanted to be able to tell that story.”
In “West by God Virginia,” Major pays his respect to Denver with the lyrics: “Where the country roads and mountains are magical.”
Major decided to write the songs about West Virginia because he wanted to shed some light on the beauty of the state and its people.
“Sometimes I don't think we have a real fair shake out there in the way our state's represented, and that was part of what drove me to want to write songs about West Virginia,” Major said.
In August 2022, Major released the song “Jerry Alan West,” which tells the life story of the Morgantown hero, with a rock n’ roll attitude.
The song was born after a friend suggested he write about the local basketball star they grew up watching.
Major said a diverse range of artists have influenced him throughout his career from AC/DC to John Mayer to Keith Urban and the list goes on.
“If you keep your mind open, somewhere in there you have to come up with your own style,” Major said. “There are influences from all sorts of things.”
Major’s music is available on streaming platforms such as Youtube, iTunes and Spotify. He can also be found on social media @kevinmajormusic.