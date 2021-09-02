Can you picture President E. Gordon Gee sitting back and watching Netflix in blue jeans? If the answer is no, you’re probably not alone.
After the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the West Virginia University president, like many others, had to get used to a new lifestyle. For Gee, this meant taking on some new hobbies.
“It's been kind of fun to become a human being,” Gee said after describing his pandemic self.
So what was this new pandemic Gee up to?
“Because I haven't had a chance to get out with many people, I've gotten into some of these streaming things like Netflix,” he said.
Gee explained that he is a big fan of mystery shows. Some of his favorite shows have included The Crown, a historical drama about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, Homeland, a thriller about a CIA agent and The Americans, a thriller about two Russian spies living in Washington D.C.
In addition to watching TV shows, Gee has also added some new items to his wardrobe.
“I had never owned a pair of blue jeans before the pandemic. I now have four or five pairs,” he said.
Yet, now that in person classes are back in full swing and 70% of students, faculty and staff are vaccinated, Gee is returning to some his old hobbies.
One hobby Gee said he missed a lot is joining the students who are visiting the bars downtown.
“I just went and visited the streets and went into a couple of the bars this weekend just see how they're doing,” he said.
Gee explained that he enjoys joining these students in their weekend activities to get a better sense of how students and faculty are actually feeling.
“I'm the last person to experience what is happening at the University. The very last person. Because I'm on the very end of the food chain,” Gee said. “So the only way I can experience what students are feeling and what faculty are feeling is to go out and spend time with them.”