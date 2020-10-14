Although Halloween is still a few weeks away, Morgantown haunted house, Apparition, brings the spooky spirit early.
The attraction, which is located at the Morgantown Mall, has a variety of creepy scenes for everyone to enjoy. These include a funeral, a country field and a "Cabin in the Woods" spinoff jokingly called the “cabin in the mall.”
“Character-wise we have everything from clowns to Texas chainsaw massacre to nuns,” said John Tokarz, founder of Appalachian Innovations. “We have so many.”
Attendees can prepare to be scared by about 40 of the attraction’s actors, who portray the horrifying characters.
Adding to the creepy experience is the fact that the haunted house is the only business open in the mall at night, and all the lights are turned off.
In total, the haunted house takes about 15-20 minutes to go through.
Apparition is the newest of several attractions that Tokarz’s business, Appalachian Innovations, has brought to the Morgantown Mall. Other ventures have included both Appalachian Axe Throwing and Appalachian Mini Golf.
“So, we started with the axe company and did the axe throwing,” Tokarz said. “Then we moved into the miniature golf, and our plan after that was to do the haunted house.”
Plans for the haunted house began well before spooky season, according to Tokarz.
“Apparition was something we started working on back in the spring,” he said. “We wanted to expand the business and bring more entertainment to the area.”
While building a haunted house during the COVID-19 pandemic presented some challenges, Tokarz said the entire attraction was designed around the virus.
“COVID was the first thing on our minds,” he said. “We built the entire thing where the actors are spaced from each other, our actors have to wear masks and the whole haunt has all the doors open, so no one ever touches a door.”
Social distancing is also incorporated into the haunt.
“Even when we do our lines, we space out the groups, so they’re 6 feet apart,” Tokarz said.
The main goal is to give patrons a safe, spooky experience.
“We want to keep it safe; we want to have people enjoy Halloween,” Tokarz said.
Apparition will be open Oct. 16 and 17 from 7-11:30 p.m. For the last two weekends in October, the attraction will be operating from Oct. 22-25 and Oct. 29 through Nov. 1, with hours of 7-9:30 p.m. for Thursdays and Sundays and 7-11:30 p.m. for Fridays and Saturdays.
Single tickets, as well as combo ticket deals for all three Appalachian Innovations experiences, are available online or onsite. They are sold throughout the week on a first-come, first-serve basis.