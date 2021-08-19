A new film scoring ensemble, put together by two WVU professors, aims to prepare students for their future careers in music, whether they are a performer or a composer.
“In terms of the composers, it’s a really important skill to write to film, to decide how your music is best going to compliment what they see on the screen and it’s a challenge and I look forward to helping them with that challenge,” Matthew Heap, assistant professor of composition and theory, said.
Heap and Kyle Simpson, assistant professor of music, expect this ensemble to be a challenge for students but are also looking forward to helping them along the way.
Simpson also emphasized how much of great experience this ensemble will be for musicians that are interested in the technological aspect of studio work.
“I think this ensemble is going to be a really great experience for musicians wanting to get into studio work, getting that experience of dealing with the technology aspect but then also dealing with the musicality aspect at the same time,” Simpson said.
Heap also added that they are trying to give the students as many options as possible, so they are not stuck on one track as musicians.
“It’s about giving the students options; it’s about preparing them for the real world where they may have to go into different kinds of performing experiences, so we’re trying to give these options to students,” Simpson said.
The ensemble is built around the MUSC 348 course that any West Virginia University student can take as long as they are proficient at playing a musical instrument.
Originally, the ensemble focused on playing the music of living composers, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ensemble is taking a new approach.
“So, we’re kind of rebirthing it in this current iteration where in the fall, it will be focused on media and film and then in the spring will still do the music of living composers,” Heap said.
Heap also added that they are expecting to have concerts in front of live audiences.
“We don’t have a set date yet but it’s going to be near the beginning of November, so we have enough time to really be good,” Heap said.
Simpson also expressed how excited they both were to work with the students aspiring to be performers or composers.