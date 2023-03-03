For the first time this semester, WVU’s School of Theater and Dance is offering a hip-hop dance class for students.
This allows students to explore learning different dance forms in addition to already existing classes like ballet, jazz and modern. The class focuses on the art and skills of dancing hip-hop.
“Students will be learning techniques when they learn a full dance form, so they will perform it at the end of the semester in a studio,” WVU dance professor Gretchen Hurd said.
According to Hurd, learning hip-hop opens up students to more diverse career paths.
“The dancers coming out of the department are more aware of the movement styles and study the movement styles,” Hurd said, “So when they go out there, they are more educated to pass on the traditions and the history of the dance styles is super important.”
She also mentioned her teaching is structured in a way that allows the students to take on the dance form earnestly.
Hip-hop originated in the 1970s but has constantly been evolving ever since. Hurd said the emergence of social media, in particular, has led to a greater call for the dance form.
“The lines of hip-hop are getting blurred, just like modern dance or jazz dance has over the last ten years,” she said.
Hurd believes this makes hip-hop entrustable and less intimidating for students to approach and learn.
Cady Potter is vice president-elect of the Student Dance Association. She majors in dance and exercise physiology with an emphasis on dance science.
“She [Hurd] is really good at instilling confidence in the dancers,” Potter said when asked about the unique quality of the class. “Sometimes it is daunting to break out of your comfort zone even if you have been dancing for years. She is great at making everybody feel comfortable and welcome in the class.”
She added that the class allows students to learn from their mistakes.
“The mistakes are something to learn about and not feel about because that is how we learn.”
The hip-hop style is known for its energy and rhythm.
“Hip-hop is a really fun and athletic outlet to have. It is great exercise and a lot of fun,” Potter said.
The traditions of the modern dance form are used as a basis while teaching hip-hop. Hurd said this is important in order to understand the language of the dance form in itself.
“Understanding that there is a language to it. It is really fun. It is coming out of the pop culture,” Hurd said.
Potter, who had studied with Hurd prior to this semester, is new to learning hip-hop. She said she wanted to take this class to explore different art forms and appreciates Hurd’s old-school approach to the style.
“She [Hurd] teaches more of classic or old school hip-hop which is not as modern as today which is really nice because it is a little bit different,” Potter said. “It is really cool to go back to basics to what the hip-hop dance form is really rooted in.”
Potter said she is looking forward to learning to choreograph hip-hop in the class.
“We are going to be learning choreography throughout the semester. And then probably showing it at the end of the semester. That is really exciting.”
Hurd plans to teach another hip-hop class at WVU next semester. The course is Dance 493A and is named Hip-Hop.
“I would definitely continue taking classes. Ideally, if I could be in hip-hop pieces in the student shows that would be awesome,” Potter said.