While the start of a new semester means back to lectures and homework, student activity series WVU Refresh will also be returning to offer exciting events this spring.
Many of last semester’s favorites, as well as new event types, will be happening daily.
“Culinary is definitely coming back, and crafting is definitely coming back,” said Joel Brown, brand experience director.
In addition to certain events returning, the events will also be expanding.
“We are going to be working with some amazing chefs from all over the world,” Brown said.
These chefs include many award-winning celebrity chefs such as Lish Steiling, who is returning to Refresh this semester.
America’s Test Kitchen chef Ashley Moore will be offering a residence hall cooking class designed to teach students how to make desserts using just a microwave and a fridge. For students in apartments, chef Dorie Greenspan will teach the art of French pastries in a baking class.
Katie Quinn, a former "Today Show” correspondent who now lives in Italy, will offer a farm-to-table style class. The ingredients provided by Refresh will be similar to those found in Quinn's Italian town.
“We all wish we could travel right now, and we’re really not traveling,” Brown said. “So, it’s sort of that escapism piece.”
Crafting is also set to make a comeback to Refresh in 2021.
A featured fall semester guest, The Crafty Lumberjacks, will be returning to teach more classes. Additional crafting influencers will also be making appearances.
New to the crafting series will be needlepoint classes, hand lettering classes and residence hall décor classes.
Skincare and cosmetics will also come to Refresh this spring as makeup artist and skincare expert Julie Morgan, who has worked as a makeup artist for Giada De Laurentiis, will be joining to offer a few glam events.
“Julie’s going to be doing a Valentine’s class,” Brown said. “We’re going to do a camera-ready class... We know a lot of students are interviewing on Zoom for internships, jobs, even dating online.”
Brown also said Refresh is planning a men's grooming night. Themed makeup nights, such as a possible "Bridgerton" night, might also be in the works.
While no official dates have been set, Brown said that esports and gaming nights would be offered this spring, too.
Like last semester, students interested in any program will be able to visit the WVU Refresh website, register online and then pick up any necessary materials at no cost at the WVU Refresh trucks located on the Downtown and Evansdale campuses.
Additionally, some classes will be available with no materials required.
“Other than the kit-enabled classes, there are a ton of wellness and group fitness activities that are up there daily,” Brown said. “We’re just trying to provide the community building and the entertainment factor that our students love so much.”