The transition from beautiful, green courtyards and large lecture halls to bedrooms, basements and home offices has been difficult for not only students, but professors as well.
The change was made possible by the hard work of professors, as well as graduate and teaching assistants, but that does not mean it did not cause them stress and worry as well.
“The comfort of students, along with their learning, ought to be our top priority,” said Robert Novak, a PhD student and graduate assistant in the department of history at WVU.
Many graduate assistants are now having to handle their own coursework as well as teaching, which is overwhelming, according to Novak.
Novak said that staying mentally healthy is very important, and having self-awareness as well as empathy with others is the key to succeeding during this abnormal time.
“We have to think about doing our best every day. If our best is just being able to get out of bed, then great; that’s a success,” Novak said.
Some professors have adapted their teaching skills in unique and modern ways.
Joseph Lebold, a professor in the department of geology and geography, has created his own YouTube channel to give students an interesting lecture experience. During his nine years of teaching at WVU, he said he continues to encourage students to share his same passion for geology, which will not be curbed by virtual class.
“We’ve had to make the switch from field learning, which is where most of the learning takes place, to all online instruction,” Lebold said.
Lebold said that since WVU has canceled all University trips, the geology capstone class is unable to travel to South Dakota where the students usually obtain hands-on learning, which is very disappointing for the students and faculty.
Meanwhile, other professors are adapting well to the virtual change due to experience in online teaching.
Kelli George, a professor of nutrition and dietetics, said that even though she is comfortable teaching online, she still wants to ensure her students are learning.
“I know students are getting lots of emails from their professors, and no professor wants their communications to get lost in the mix,” George said.
George also said that it is important to remember that compassion is needed in order to succeed during this online period.